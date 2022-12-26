ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

First day of Kwanzaa celebrated in Philadelphia

By Aziza Shuler
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrI80_0jv0Dy5l00

Families in Philadelphia celebrate first day of Kwanzaa 02:44

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa. The seven-day cultural holiday is celebrated with a feast of cultural expression, music, dance, and reflection.

Every night this week, the boathouses along the Schuylkill River will light up red, green, and yellow in honor of Kwanzaa. On the first day of Kwanzaa, the principle of Umoja or unity is celebrated by families across the Tri-state region.

As people begin celebrating Kwanzaa from Monday, Dec. 26 through to Jan. 1, Hakim's Bookstore in West Philly is helping them get into the spirit.

"We have an array of Kwanzaa books," Glenda Cook said. "We have the candles, the cup, the mat, the corn which represents each child in the family. You usually display it."

The seven-day pan-African holiday, Kwanzaa, meaning the first fruit in Swahili, was first celebrated in 1966.

Nina Ball from the African American Museum of Philadelphia says it was created by professor and activist Dr. Maulana Karenga.

"It really was a move to bring Black people together across the world and country to have a deeper-rooted love of who we are," Ball said.

It's rooted in seven principles each represented with a candle.

"Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, Imani," Ball said. "We're talking about faith, creativity, purpose, cooperative economics, coming together to do great things, and self-determination."

The holiday is growing in popularity. It's estimated that over 12 million Americans celebrate Kwanzaa each year.

Like Kalif Troy who introduced Kwanzaa to his family in 2015.

"I light the black candle on the first day…and think about the ancestors," Troy said. "And making sure my daughter knows the importance of that. We do a call and response. And try to get our community together. Have good food and have a good time."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Loved ones hold ceremony to remember Everett Beauregard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A remembrance ceremony was held Tuesday in University City where Everett Beauregard was killed as he was walking home near Drexel University.Family, friends, the community and police came out to show their support. Ribbons were tied to the small trees to remember Beauregard, who was shot and killed in September as he was walking home after a night out with friends in South Philly. A tree tied in a plaid ribbon -- one of his favorite designs. His father, Eric, was dressed in plaid too and stood next to his wife, Leslie, as they spoke about their son. They hope...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's African American Museum to host Kinara lighting on first day of Kwanzaa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration.The Kinara lighting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. to kick off this year's Kwanzaa season. Kwanzaa is rooted in African celebrations of the harvest and includes seven traditions aimed at building unity.The AAMP will honor the principle of Umoja, which means "to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race."Additional activities will include open mic poetry and a drum circle. The holiday is celebrated until Jan. 1. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Nonprofits in Philadelphia are in need of donations as inflation rises

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The unsung heroes of the holiday season have been nonprofits that have fed thousands of people across the Philly region. But this year brought challenges unlike years past.Chosen 300 Ministries, which serve 2,100 meals every week throughout the Delaware Valley, is up against a daunting demand."We do about 2,100 meals a week throughout our three locations," executive director Brian Jenkins said. "The need is growing because there are so many people that are struggling now that weren't struggling before."Executive director Brian Jenkins says many see the organization as doing God's work but it's becoming more challenging given...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family, friends hold ceremony for Everett Beauregard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Family and friends are remembering Everett Beauregard.A ceremony was held for the 23-year-old Tuesday afternoon at the scene where he was shot and killed.It happened in September on the 400 block of North 35th Street near Drexel University's campus.Police say it was an unprovoked attack. A man walking past Beauregard suddenly turned around and shot him.There are still no arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Joseph Augustus Zarelli, aka The Boy in The Box, laid to rest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Almost a month after police publicly identified the victim in the case known as "The Boy in The Box," services were held Wednesday to lay Joseph Augustus Zarelli's soul to rest.Parishioners at Saint Cecilia in Fox Chase gathered in prayer to honor the life of Zarelli. Last month, Philadelphia police identified Zarelli as the 1957 murder victim."People never stopped caring when it came to the death of Joseph Augustus Zarelli," Rev. Christopher Walsh said. "Since that day that his body was found – people care."The mass Wednesday afternoon took place not far from where Zarelli's 4-year-old body...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Scammer made fake event page for New Year's "Peepsfest" event

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- If you're still trying to make plans to ring in the new year, officials in Bethlehem want you to know about a scam involving Peepsfest.Someone is using the website Eventbrite to sell fake tickets to the family-friendly celebration.Peepsfest is this Friday and Saturday afternoon at the Bethlehem Steel Stacks.The festivities include the annual dropping of a 400-pound Peep, followed by fireworks. If you bought tickets through Eventbrite -- organizers say you will be getting a refund. This link goes to Eventbrite's support page."Everyone who purchased an unauthorized Peepsfest ticket through Eventbrite will be immediately refunded and receive email communications confirming their refund," a rep for the event's production company said in a statement to CBS Philadelphia. "We encourage everyone to purchase tickets through the official SteelStacks Peepsfest site."
BETHLEHEM, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly

Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia parishioners give special prayers to Benedict XVI after declining health announcement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pope Francis is asking for prayers for his predecessor, former Pope Benedict. The Vatican says the 95-year-old's health has worsened in the last few days.CBS3 spoke with parishioners at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, the mother cathedral of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. They say they're saddened to hear about the former Pope's declining health.Pope Francis asked for prayers Wednesday because the retired Pope Benedict is very sick. Pope Benedict led the Catholic church from 2005 to 2013.He shocked the world by becoming the first pontiff in nearly 600 years to step down from the papacy,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that Christmas is over, it's time to start thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree when you take it down. There are several options to recycle your tree.The city will run its annual Christmas tree recycling program from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. You can take your tree to one of 19 locations across the city.If you leave your tree on the curb, it will be taken away as trash and not get composted.Some goats would also love to munch on your tree.The Philly Goat Project is collecting trees for its fifth annual tree-cycle fundraiser next month. For a $20 donation, you can drop off your tree at the Farm at Awbury in Germantown on Jan. 7 or Jan. 21.The goats will either eat the trees or any trees that don't become a snack will be turned into wood chips to cover trails and gardens around the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Falls Bridge in Philadelphia will be closed Thursday for an inspection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Weezer fulfills promise to fan, gives him a billboard in Berlin, NJ

BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Weezer fan who won a Halloween contest received his prize just in time for Christmas.Around Halloween, a New Jersey man named Logan decorated a Weezer-themed pumpkin and submitted it as his entry in the band's "Weezerween" holiday contest.The band named him one of the winners of the contest, and bought a billboard on the White Horse Pike near Florence Avenue in Berlin, New Jersey to honor him.   "Hi Logan, this is your billboard. We hope you like it," the billboard reads. It also includes a pumpkin emoji and the signature "-Weezer."In the Halloween contest, one...
BERLIN, NJ
CBS Philly

Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women helping them home for Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill is spreading the holiday spirit. Mill helped 20 women who were incarcerated to make it back to their families for the holidays by paying the bail they otherwise would not have been able to afford.Mill is a long-time advocate for those he says are impacted by the inequities of the criminal justice system, something the rapper knows personally. "The average working person, to lose your job, to lose your household over a technical violation that would drive you back to poverty and put you in a mental state where it would be hard for you to move forward. And we're working on probation and parole because I was affected by it," he said.Each woman also received a gift card to purchase groceries or holiday gifts.The rapper made the donation through the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit he launched in 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Nuns and college students teach each other life lessons - and TikToks

At the Our Lady of Angels convent, it's not always a silent night.  On one side of a residential building are college students, like roommates Kayla Patino and Katela Villasenor. And on the other side? Nuns. "Most students coming to university don't anticipate living with nuns," said Sister Esther Anderson.Anderson said that when student housing was in short supply at Neumann University outside Philadelphia, she and her sisters offered a wing of their convent.  Villasenor said living with the nuns is like having a second family. "They have so many stories," Villasenor said. "Stories for days. funny ones, serious ones, wise words."Anderson,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family travels to Colorado by car to celebrate son's bar mitzvah

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though it was Christmas, it was still a busy day at Philadelphia International Airport as flights filled with families were still landing at the airport. Gary Chimes and his son flew into Philadelphia from Seattle, and he said the only delays they experienced today were picking up their bags at baggage claim."Seattle had been frozen over and flights had been getting canceled left and right, and we didn't know if we would make it out, but we did," Chimes said. "We actually got out on time, and it went well." Standing out from the crowd in his top hat,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hit-and-run deaths in Philadelphia reached all-time high in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of hit-and-run deaths in Philadelphia is the highest it's ever been. There's been more than 30 fatal hit-and-runs this year, police say.As recently as Monday, police are searching for a driver wanted in three separate hit-and-runs, including one that was deadly in North Philadelphia. And many cases remain unsolved. "I just broke down, that's my baby sister," Jackie Martinez said.   Martinez's sister was Elizabeth Negron –  the 32-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run at Germantown Avenue near Coulter Street back in July.The driver has still not been caught. "We really just want to put this to rest and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
109K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy