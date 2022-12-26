ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Return season starts as shoppers exchange holiday gifts at Suburban Square

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SUoJ_0jv0DuYr00

Return season starts as shoppers exchange holiday gifts 02:17

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Now that the gifts have been unwrapped, some of them are going back to the store. Return season has begun.

Whether it's the wrong fit or the wrong feel, shoppers are already filling Suburban Square and searching through racks of clothing a day after Christmas to return or exchange unwanted holiday gifts.

"Unfortunately, it was too small for me," Tom Riley said.

"My sister bought me a Madewell sweater I've never shopped there before," Piper Taylor said. "It was a bit itchy, so I wanted to return it. I found this nice black one and bought that instead."

From Madewell to the Philly-based athletic clothing brand Addison Bay, each store is hoping customers pay close attention to their return policies.

"We have a return policy so up to 30 days," Addison Bay store manager Paige Grimaldi said. "But if you purchase anything before November first up till Christmas, you have until January 15."

The National Retail Federation in 2022 expected $212 billion worth of online returns and $603 billion in in-store returns.

"For the most part, we've been doing a pretty great job with returns and exchanging," Grimaldi said. So, if anything it's mainly just for sizing."

Over at the clothing store, the Faherty Brand, customer Tom Riley was able to get in and out quickly with the size he needed.

"It's simple. Everything is technology," Riley said. "You don't even have to pull out money or cards these days. Everything is kind of sent electronically so it was a simple process."

To keep the process simple, shoppers like Riley suggest heading out early to make any returns.

"It's not as crowded," Riley said. It's less crowded than I thought it was going to be."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Philadelphia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Pennsylvania

There are stores for all tastes and needs, for example sportswear, Adidas, The North Face or Puma, the Le Creuset kitchen products store, perfumeries, shoe stores and clothing stores for the whole family such as Nautica, Forever 21, GAP, American Eagle and bag and accessory brands like Coach and Tory Burch. A great benefit that this outlet has for its visitors is the free mobile phone charging areas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months

As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
TRENTON, NJ
thisislowermerion.com

Another Dozen Dandy Dining Spots – Main Line Restaurants You Should Know About

Volume 2, presented in “geographic” order, from Malvern to Bala Cynwyd. For your dining pleasure, we present five different restaurants with a variety of Asian styles, two places for Italian food, an Israeli restaurant, two good spots for brunch, some high-end fine dining (literally – it’s got a great river view) and a “saloon” with an excellent beer selection, and good bar food.
MALVERN, PA
CBS Philly

Venues in Philadelphia preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The New Year is right around the corner. While many people are excited to celebrate, venues are making sure they're able to accommodate them.It's the end of 2022.  And after two years of hunkering down at home on New Year's Eve due to the pandemic, many folks are planning to go out to ring in 2023.  "Our dance floor is the largest dance floor in the city of Philadelphia," Stephen Finley, the owner of Finley Catering, said. "It's 40 by 40, you know, that's 1,600 square feet, and it's packed." Finley Catering operates out of the Crystal Tea Room...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to Guy Fieri

(WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television is telling the world his favorites. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. So, it’s pretty safe to say Fieri has seen (and tasted) a lot of different restaurants throughout the country. The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand

The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Promotes Change to ReadyMontco Alerts

POTTSTOWN PA – An automated message was sent to Pottstown area home owners’ phones Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022) afternoon, reminding them the borough will begin using Montgomery County’s “ReadyMontco” alert system Jan. 1. It’s expected to improve the municipality’s ability to transmit emergency notices to constituents.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Nonprofits in Philadelphia are in need of donations as inflation rises

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The unsung heroes of the holiday season have been nonprofits that have fed thousands of people across the Philly region. But this year brought challenges unlike years past.Chosen 300 Ministries, which serve 2,100 meals every week throughout the Delaware Valley, is up against a daunting demand."We do about 2,100 meals a week throughout our three locations," executive director Brian Jenkins said. "The need is growing because there are so many people that are struggling now that weren't struggling before."Executive director Brian Jenkins says many see the organization as doing God's work but it's becoming more challenging given...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Younger generation excited to continue Mummers Parade tradition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to 2023 is on and the Mummers are getting ready for their New Year's Day parade. It's the calm before the storm on Thursday along Two Street, where the barriers have already been dropped off ahead of Sunday's parade. For many, the Mummers are a tradition - and CBS3 had a chance to speak with the next generation of fans and performers. "Miss Madalyn won a contest at school and she is being honored by the Mummers," Michael Boone said.  Madalyn Boone, 6, was all smiles as she took in the sights of the Mummer's Museum Thursday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington moves NYE fireworks to Sunday night

The Wilmington riverfront fireworks have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 1, because of predicted bad weather. The show, sponsored by the Riverfront Development Corp., is expected to take place shortly after 9 p.m. over the Christina River. It can be seen from most parts of the Riverwalk, with the best viewing between the public dock and the Riverfront Market. RELATED: ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style

Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
109K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy