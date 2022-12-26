Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man in Long Beach Stabbed; Expected to Survive Injuries
A man in Long Beach suffered non-life threatening injuries to his upper body when he was stabbed from behind by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, authorities said Thursday. Officers dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue located the man suffering from a...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. One...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought For Hit-and-Run Crash in Echo Park
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating and identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Echo Park on foot. The driver of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion was involved in a crash with a 1998 Toyota truck at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue about 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 9, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The occupants in the Toyota truck suffered minor injuries.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening at a strip mall in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested...
mynewsla.com
NoHo Shooting Leaves One Dead, One in Critical Condition
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
mynewsla.com
Person Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Koreatown
A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Koreatown, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Perris
A 21-year-old Hemet woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Perris, the third suspect arrested in the case. The booking charges for Kassandra Lepe were not available. Miguel Villegas, 30, and Andrik Avalos-Villasenor, 20, both of Hemet, were arrested Sunday afternoon on...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Shot in South Los Angeles
At least one person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested as the crime scene investigation began, Im...
mynewsla.com
Man with Airsoft Gun Arrested by Long Beach SWAT Team
Long Beach police surrounded a business in the city’s East Village area for about three hours after a man with a gun was spotted inside, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:21 p.m. Monday to a business in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue and evacuated employees and customers from the business, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. The officers then took up positions around the business.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 69, Who Died in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified a 69-year-old man who was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that three people were trapped inside a...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash in La Puente
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. to 15835 Cadwell St. where they learned a white truck and a white vehicle of an unknown make and model had collided, said a CHP spokesman. The...
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot During Confrontation with Lawmen Admits Carjacking
A carjacker who was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after a chase in Hemet pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and another offense and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Edgar Alejandro Solis, 36, of Hemet admitted the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Gunning Down Perris Valley Man
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee was charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested Monday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley.
mynewsla.com
Missing Teen Last Seen in Lancaster Reported Missing
A 16-year old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing Thursday. Sean Orellana Garcia was last seen at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 44400 block of 10th Street West, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Garcia is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair...
mynewsla.com
Jury Selection Begins for Trial of Pair Accused of Fatally Beating Senior
Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of two women accused of robbing and fatally beating a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach in 2019. Both...
mynewsla.com
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
mynewsla.com
LA Man Killed in Crash Involving Car, Big Rig in Vernon
A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The crash was reported shortly...
mynewsla.com
Driver of Pickup Shot in Del Rey
A motorist was wounded early Tuesday morning during a car-to-car shooting in the Del Rey area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. at Centinela and Louise avenues, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran. The man called 911 to report the shooting and said...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park
A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Driver of Big Rig Involved in Fatal Rollover Christmas Night
Authorities Tuesday sought help from the public to identify the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed a 32-year-old man and injured four others Christmas night. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Interstate 10, west of state Route 62 to a...
