Long Beach police surrounded a business in the city’s East Village area for about three hours after a man with a gun was spotted inside, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:21 p.m. Monday to a business in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue and evacuated employees and customers from the business, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. The officers then took up positions around the business.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO