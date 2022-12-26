ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene

By Shelly Womack
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street.

UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries.

Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate without injury.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.

