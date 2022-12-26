Read full article on original website
Encore: Remembering the lives of three inventors who died in 2022
The most consistent headlines of 2022 have been about war, Supreme Court decisions, trials, elections, natural disasters. But before we end the year, let's revisit a few stories that might have been easier to miss and still are hard to forget. Today, with my co-hosts Ailsa Chang and Juana Summers, let's remember the legacies of three inventors whose deaths we marked in 2022, starting with E. Bryant Crutchfield, creator of the Trapper Keeper.
Scoot: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Upper Pontalba
Scoot reworks a traditional Christmas classic to reflect the year that was in 2022 in New Orleans government and the trials and tribulations of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Ivanka Trump Smiles With Husband & Kids For Hanukkah After Ditching Daddy Donald As He Declares 'USA Is Dying From Within'
Ivanka Trump celebrated a happy Hannukkah with her husband and children as her famous father declared that the "USA is dying from within," RadarOnline.com can reveal.Donald Trump's oldest daughter, who also served as his senior advisor in his administration, appeared to ignore her daddy's latest rant over the weekend. Instead, Ivanka made sure to bask in the holiday season with her children and hubby, Jared Kuschner, after vowing to step away from politics to focus on her family first despite Donald's pleas. Looking like a tight family unit, Ivanka and Jared appeared like the perfect couple alongside their three kids...
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'
"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
25 Funny Christmas Tweets To Put You In The Holiday Mood
We're broke, so we're giving you the gift of laughter instead.
Nev Schulman Explains How His Family Celebrates Both Christmas and Hanukkah
Nev Schulman grew up Jewish, but his wife has him all-in on Christmas ... but Hanukkah also has a special place in his heart. We got the "Catfish" host at LAX and he told our photog he celebrates both December holidays with his wife and kids ... the Schulman household seems pretty fun.
Children's Christmas play goes hilariously wrong as one kid steals 'baby Jesus': 'Cant stop laughing'
A child playing a sheep in the play decided to go rogue and take the story in a different direction.
Director Martika Ramirez Escobar on her debut movie, 'Leonor Will Never Die'
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character, screaming). (SOUNDBITE OF TELEVISION SET SHATTERING) CHANG: She's knocked into a state that's somewhere between sleep and consciousness when she begins to revisit one of her half-written screenplays. This is the premise of the film "Leonor Will Never Die." It's a genre-bending ode to pulpy Filipino action films from the 1970s and '80s. It mashes up over-the-top action scenes...
Christmas celebrations: Five cultures with unique holiday traditions
Christmastime has come around again, and many cultures and countries celebrate one of the most beloved holidays with their own set of traditions.
Encore: NPR shares its favorite musical moments from 2022
NPR is pulling together some of its favorite stories from 2022 that may have been easy to miss among the year's major news but hard to forget. Thursday, NPR shares its favorite musical moments.
What is the Festivus, the holiday ‘for the rest of us’?
Is the aluminum pole up without a single decoration? Has the meatloaf been made?
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Clothespin Hanukkah menorah is a great and easy craft for kids
This easy menorah craft is perfect for Hanukkah this year. Artist and illustrator Timm Sevitz provides tons of simple craft tutorials for people of all ages. Last year, he did a quick DIY on how to make a simple but thoughtful menorah. The word “menorah” is Hebrew for “lamp” but usually refers to the seven- or nine-branched candelabra used in Jewish worship.
The Tradition Of Decorating Christmas Trees Approaches The 200-Year-Mark In America
From the time German immigrants brought the Christmas tree decorating tradition to America in 1825 till the present, decorating Christmas trees has a rich history. According to the White House Historical Association, Franklin Pierce (D) became the first U.S. President to have a Christmas tree in the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. President Pierce served from 1853-1857. Macy’s is credited with having the first department store window Christmas decorations at 14th St. in New York City in 1874. Edward Johnson, friend and business associate of Thomas Edison, is credited for being the first to add electric lights to decorate a Christmas tree...
Lyrics from 'One by One,' written by Connie Converse, will stay with you
Sometimes when you hear a song, it can move you in unexpected ways. We're asking some of the folks who report on music here at NPR which set of lyrics from the past year stayed with you?. TOM HUIZENGA, BYLINE: I'm Tom Huizenga from NPR Music. This is a deceptive...
How musicians bring Americans together across party lines
Polarization has rippled across all sorts of behavior - who you date, where you live, even the music you listen to. Musicians are keenly feeling the divided state of the country, too. NPR's John Burnett has been talking with music makers who say they want to help bridge that divide.
Meet the mineral known as the time lord
The Earth is really old - about 4 1/2 billion years old. And when scientists want to learn about its earliest history, they turn to a mineral that serves as an almost perfect geologic clock. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce looks into a mineral that's been called the time lord.
The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Is More Popular Than Ever This Year
Of all the years for a thin little tree, this is the Charlie Brownest. Viewers first saw Snoopy, Charlie, and friends in a holiday adventure with the December 9, 1965, CBS premiere of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This particular Charlie Brown entry famously had a sad little Christmas tree that got a lot of criticism from the rest of the gang but today it’s receiving a lot of love.
New Englanders are fighting back against neo-Nazis
People in New England are fighting back against neo-Nazi demonstrations. Residents across the region are organizing counter protests to push back against racism and hate. Phillip is the supervising senior editor for News & Notes with Ed Gordon. He also is executive producer of Lifted Veils Productions, Inc., a nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to exploring and investigating issues that divide society. He is former race relations correspondent for NPR. As such, he reported on the many ways that race intersects other social, political, and economic concerns. Phillip has contributed reports to the BBC, CBC radio and television, the VOA, On the Media, The World, Marketplace, and other outlets. He has written articles and essays on race, history, and film for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Christian Science Monitor, and other publications.
