Maryland State

Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Marine In U.S. History

How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
theaviationgeekclub.com

The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet

On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
The Independent

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
Sand Hills Express

Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained

During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
24/7 Wall St.

Japan Has More U.S. Soldiers Than Any Other Nation

According to the Cato Institute, the U.S. has 750 Military bases in 80 countries. Most of these nations only host a few hundred American soldiers. The largest tend to be in Europe. The two exceptions are South Korea and Japan. Japan has 63,690 members of the U.S. military, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible […]
MSNBC

Removing the U.S. military’s Covid vaccine mandate is a bad look

Right-wing lawmakers have succeeded in stripping a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for service members from a gargantuan defense spending bill. The Senate passed the multibillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act — sans Covid vaccination mandate — last week, teeing it up for President Joe Biden to sign. For leaders, foreign...
