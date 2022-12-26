Read full article on original website
Miss April
3d ago
The Democrats in Philadelphia are continuing to give the criminals control over the city. The elected officials are making it obvious that they just collect their checks but have NO REAL CONTROL over ANYTHING!
Reply(2)
9
nobody knows
3d ago
Killadelphia is run by criminals 👌……..nothing gonna change
Reply(3)
9
Glenn D
3d ago
Krasner will end up letting them go with a slap on the wrist.
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
Domino's employees unharmed in Hunting Park armed robbery: Police
Employees at a Domino's in Philadelphia were not harmed during an armed robbery, police say.
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. The...
Family Of Temple Grad Killed At Random Desperate For Justice: Report
More than three months after he was shot and killed seemingly at random on a west Philadelphia street, the family of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard is still demanding justice. Philadelphia police have said the 23-year-old was walking home just after midnight on Sept. 22 when an unknown suspect approached him...
Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18.
Arrest made in armed ATM theft at laundromat in West Oak Lane
According to investigators, surveillance video shows two men holding up the laundromat at gunpoint and then carrying the ATM to a waiting vehicle.
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party. Authorities...
Questions remain after 5-year-old boy shot in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia
A source close to the investigation says the parents of the boy are giving conflicting stories, and the shooting scene had been cleaned up when police arrived.
buckscountyherald.com
Detectives Drug Strike Force makes potentially record-breaking firearms arrest in Bucks County
The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force charged a Bensalem man Dec. 22, with more firearms sales and possession offenses than anyone else in Bucks County in recent history. Russell Byron Norton, of Bensalem, is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, 10% cash, after being charged with 96...
Man wanted on DUI, suspended license charges related to deadly ATV crash
Police are trying to locate Andrew Joseph Richardson in connection to a deadly traffic accident in Northeast Philadelphia in May. He faces charges of DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Man charged with murder in Center City Philadelphia hotel shooting
Investigators say the suspect forced his way into the victim's room inside the Sheraton hotel in Center City on Christmas Day.
NY Man Arrested In Philadelphia; Charged With Murdering His Mother In East Brunswick, NJ
December 27, 2022 EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police…
West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police
Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges
Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
Surveillance footage shows suspect in shooting of 14-year-old boy in Pa.: video
Police released surveillance footage showing a suspect in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a Pa. neighborhood, according to reports. In the video, the man opens fire outside of a house on the 2100 block of West York Street in North Philadelphia on Dec. 19 at night, according to 6ABC.
Man charged in fatal shooting inside Center City hotel room
An arrest has been made after police found a man fatally shot in the head on Christmas Day inside a room at the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street, near Race Street.
Philly Killer Slays Victim At Ex-GF's Trenton Apartment On Christmas Eve: Prosecutor
A Philadelphia man was in custody after authorities say he showed up to his ex-girlfriend's Trenton apartment on Christmas Eve and killed a man inside. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, shot Junior Rodriguez, 40, on the second floor of the Walnut Avenue apartment during an argument around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.
Comments / 12