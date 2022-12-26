ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 12

Miss April
3d ago

The Democrats in Philadelphia are continuing to give the criminals control over the city. The elected officials are making it obvious that they just collect their checks but have NO REAL CONTROL over ANYTHING!

Reply(2)
9
nobody knows
3d ago

Killadelphia is run by criminals 👌……..nothing gonna change

Reply(3)
9
Glenn D
3d ago

Krasner will end up letting them go with a slap on the wrist.

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges

Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
MIDDLETOWN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy