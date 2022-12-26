ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

Developer Runs Windows 7 on a 5 MHz CPU with 128MB of RAM

By Avram Piltch
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q87oY_0jv0DhKe00

Today, you can't buy a new x86 processor that runs at under 1 GHz, with most mainstream desktop CPUs carrying base clocks that are well over 2 GHz or even in the 3 GHz range and boosting up much higher than that. However, back in the 1980s and 1990s, processors that operated at just a few MHz were common, with the original IBM PC clocking in at just 4.77 MHz itself.

Could one run a modern Windows operating system on a CPU with such a low clock speed? Developer and popular YouTuber NTDEV has proven that you can, booting and using Windows 7, which launched in 2009, on a Pentium-S processor that was downclocked to just 5 MHz. That's a full 995 MHz below the 2009-era OS's 1-GHz minimum requirement. The test system also had just 128MB of RAM, which is way short of Windows 7's 1GB minimum requirement.

In a YouTube video (embedded below), NTDEV shows the system, which is actually a virtual machine running in the 86Box emulator ,  boot up into Windows 7 Ultimate, launch a program which shows its 5.00 MHz clock speed and even run Notepad. By the way, if you follow the sped-up time counter in the video, you'll note that it takes more than 28 minutes for the Windows 7 desktop to appear!

In the video, you can see NTDEV power on his virtual machine which POSTs as a Pentium-S running at 50 MHz with a 128MB of RAM. However, it has been downclocked to 5 MHz, a low speed which NTDEV told us he achieved by editing 86Box's source code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClbiO_0jv0DhKe00

(Image credit: NTDEV)

NTDEV boots the system and is given a choice to use Normal or Safe modes. He chooses Normal mode, but it actually boots into Safe mode, showing all of the .sys, .dll and .exe files as they load. NTDEV told us that, as part of the hacking process, he edited the BCD (boot configuration data) so even choosing Normal mode results in Safe mode booting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxFhk_0jv0DhKe00

(Image credit: NTDEV)

To get Windows 7 to boot and run with such a slow CPU, NTDEV told us that he had to disable a ton of system resources, which he accomplished by running Safe mode and disabling most drivers and services to the point where only three services are running at boot. He also had to address an issue with the logonUI.

"When going below 50MHz the login screen (logonUI) doesn't want to load," NTDEV told us. "So in order to get to a command prompt, I had to put the OS in a pseudo-OOBE state by modifying the registry and deleting everything in the c:\windows\system32\oobe folder, so that it wouldn't load."

The OOBE (out of the box experience) is the one you get when running a Windows installer and it doesn't have a Start menu or Windows Explorer. However, the command prompt is usually available during OOBE and you can usually get it by hitting Shift + F10.

We noted that the desktop NTDEV shows in the video has no Start menu, there's no wallpaper and the windows themselves have a very simple theme; there's no way Aero transparencies would work here. To launch a program, WCPUID / Real Time Clock Checker, NTDEV has to type its shortcut name into the command prompt.  He later does the same to launch Notepad.

Perhaps what's most impressive about this whole video is that NTDEV is able to, at one point, have four different programs running: the command prompt, WCPUID, Winver (showing the Windows 7 version) and Notepad with some text in it. So this is a fairly-stable environment.

NTDEV told us that he has actually run Windows 7 at a clock speed as low as 3 MHz, but that it wasn't functional enough to make an interesting video. He said that he has actually run Windows 7 with as little as 36MB of RAM in the past, but went with 128MB to make the sample system not need the page file (virtual memory), but the system actually used about 70MB during his demo.

The virtual machine also uses a lot less storage space than the 16GB listed in Windows 7's system requirements. NTDEV said that the entire install uses less than 1GB and the .wim file disk image for the OS is less than 350MB.

Now that he's gotten Windows 7 to run at 5 MHz (or even 3 MHz with less to do), NTDEV says he's looking at ways to get Windows 10 or Windows 11 to run on a processor that's slower than 1 GHz. He's already managed to get Windows XP to run at just 1 MHz .

He said that the 28-minute plus boot time for the 5 MHz Windows 7 system is far from the slowest he's experienced.

"It's nothing compared to Windows XP on 1 MHz," he said. "That thing took 3 hours to boot!"

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

It takes half an hour to boot into Windows 7 running on a 5 MHz CPU with 128MB of RAM

TL;DR: The race to 1GHz was very much a real thing at the turn of the century. It was quite entertaining as well, coming down to a photo finish between AMD and Intel (the former took the win by mere days). Fast forward to today and you won't be able to find a new desktop CPU with a clock speed under 1.6GHz or so. But, you can underclock an existing chip to run much slower and that's exactly what NTDEV did in his latest video.
Digital Trends

This ultra-portable Windows 11 laptop is discounted to $100 today

Here’s one of the cheapest laptop deals that you can take advantage of today — the Asus E210 for a very affordable $100, which is less than half its original price of $230 following a $130 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail the offer, so if you don’t want to miss out, you should add the laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Tom's Hardware

The Best CPU for Gaming in 2022

Here is the best CPU for gaming for the money, based on our benchmarks. These processors offer the best performance in their price ranges and most are suitable for overclocking.
The Windows Club

Fix OneDrive keeps crashing on Windows 11/10

If OneDrive keeps crashing on your Windows 11/10 system, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the issue. After setting up OneDrive on your computer, a folder is created automatically on the selected drive. You can access all your files OneDrive files by opening this folder. But if OneDrive keeps crashing, you cannot access your files on your PC, which can be very frustrating. Sometimes the problems occur due to a minor bug. Hence, restarting the Windows computer helps in most cases. But according to the affected users, the issue persists even after multiple reboots.
The Windows Club

How to format an SD Card on Windows computer

External storage, such as an SD card, HDD, or SSD, gets slow with time or needs to be used elsewhere. A simple solution is to format the SD card, which will help to speed up as there are fewer data. It also ensures older files cannot be accessed anymore. In simple words, formatting an SD card removes all of the data, including any internal files that are often hidden. This is the ideal method for clearing or resetting an SD card, and you should do so as soon as you use a new card. This post explains how you can format an SD card using different methods.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Right Click Not Working on Windows?

Computer mice are such units that are highly prone to damage. With continuous clicking on its button, most mice tend to get broken easily, especially the buttons. One of the common issues with the mouse is the right-click not working on the computer. However, the problem is not always hardware related. Windows users have experienced no response while right-clicking, even when the mouse is completely fine.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Tom's Hardware

How to Zip Files in Windows

Zip archives are a great way to save a little space, tidy up and keep on top of the files that litter are drives. In this how to we show you how to create, manage and extract files in zip archives.
The Windows Club

Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10

This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy