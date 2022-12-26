Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
National flu activity decreases for 2nd week in a row
(KERO) — Flu season hit harder and faster than normal this year, and while flu activity remains high, it has decreased for the second week in a row. New CDC data shows roughly 21,000 new hospitalizations last week. That's down from a high of more than 26,000 two weeks earlier, the week after Thanksgiving.
Bakersfield Channel
Pending US home sales drop significantly in November
Recent data shows that buyers entering into contracts to purchase homes in the United States showed significant decline for the month of November. The drop in pending sales far exceeded expected rates previously forecasted for weeks as 2022 came to a close. That data showed that the number of buyers...
