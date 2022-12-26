ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ralph Ponce
2d ago

at the end of the day scary Lake prove to be too scary for arizonians and to make matters worse she had to pay the newly elected governor her legal fees of $36,000 OUCH!!!... Someone should advise Miss Lake next time Stick To The Truth And Respect Which Is What Arizonans Are About... And Not That Donald Trump Okie Doke Play!!!

Proud and Free
2d ago

Does anyone else see a problem with Katie Hobbs being Secretary of State overseeing the governor election and running for governor of Arizona? I'm sorry this was a conflict of interest the second she announced she was running for the position. No wonder she one! What the crap is wrong with this country that people are allowing this to go on. Katie, if she was an honest person, should have stepped down and had someone else secure the votes. She should be disqualified!

Mel in MN
2d ago

It’s simple. If Lake and her lawyers had provided actual proof of fraud to court, and not just hearsay, she would’ve won her case. But they had no evidence.

Related
proclaimerscv.com

According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race

Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
