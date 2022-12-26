Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Will Avoid Bankruptcy With $100M Bailout From Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) will avoid filing for bankruptcy protection after it agreed to sell its Helios mining facility in Dickens Country, Texas, to Galaxy Digital for $65 million. The miner will also get a new $35 million loan from noted investor Michael Novogratz’s crypto-focused financial-services firm, which will...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Lost Over 60% of Its Value in 2022—Here's How Much 6 Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lost
It's been a brutal year for the cryptocurrency market. In the latest blow to the crypto space, Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S, which primarily mints bitcoin, filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 21, citing falling crypto prices and rising energy costs. And...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
theblock.co
Alameda Research wallets swap several crypto tokens for bitcoin
Wallets linked to Alameda Research have sold several crypto tokens. These swaps happened barely days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted bail. Ethereum wallet addresses associated with collapsed trading firm Alameda Research traded several crypto tokens for ether and USDT on Wednesday morning before swapping for bitcoin, according to on-chain data. Etherscan...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Kraken to stop operations in Japan
Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cease its operations in Japan next month, citing the current market conditions in the country and a weak crypto market globally. Kraken will deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of Jan. 31, by which time...
bitcoinmagazine.com
From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023
This is an opinion editorial by Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi and a board member for ₿trust. In 2020, I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a critical time for Bitcoin. When the bear market hit this year, we saw a "cleansing" of the Bitcoin ecosystem and an opportunity to refocus on its main mission of monetary freedom.
crowdfundinsider.com
As BTC Price Continued to Decline in 2022, Crypto Miners with Large Loan Agreements Were Forced into Selling Bitcoin: Report
2021 was quite the ride for the cryptocurrency mining industry, according to an update from Compass Mining. Financial analysts predicted $100,000 Bitcoin prices. Miners reportedly “touted huge purchase orders and deployments. And stock prices seemingly couldn’t go downward.”. By the end of that year, however, Bitcoin had “dropped...
