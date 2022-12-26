Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Solana traders hoping for a bull run should read to know what to expect
Uniswap overtakes Solana to become the 16th largest crypto based on market cap. Despite several projects leaving Solana, its NFT space witnessed growth. Solana [SOL] continued its downtrend as it lost its position as the 16th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization to Uniswap [UNI]. SOL registered a decline of more than 17% in the last week.
dailyhodl.com
Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko Shares Thoughts on Ecosystem’s Biggest NFT Projects Leaving for Ethereum and Polygon
Solana (SOL) co-creator Anatoly Yakovenko has chimed in on the expansion of some of the blockchain’s biggest projects to other chains. In November, Solana’s largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Magic Eden, announced it was expanding to its third chain, Polygon (MATIC). Magic Eden also operates on Ethereum...
cryptopotato.com
Solana Suffers Major Setback as Development Activity Plunges, SOL Dumps Hard
SBF and FTX “had a heavy hand in Solana thriving the way it did” throughout last year’s market-wide bull run, according to Santiment. Wading through the wreckage of FTX and Alameda, it is clear that some communities were hit a lot harder than others. Several DeFi protocols sporting close ties with the two entities have suffered. Solana, for one, has been hit the hardest since the collapse.
decrypt.co
Solana Slides Another 16% and Falls Out of Top 20
Once among the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market, SOL has shed 97% of its value since its peak and is falling fast. Solana has shed 16% of its value in the last 24 hours, continuing its recent string of losses and falling out of the top 20 coins by market cap.
ambcrypto.com
LUNC burn surges >24B but the Terra Classic community isn’t elated. Decoding…
The LUNC burn activity hit a stirring point after it began slowly in December. Social metrics proved that the community contribution to the recent price hike was minimal. At the start of December 2022, the total number of Terra Classic [LUNC] burned was relatively minimal, LUNC Burner data revealed. The...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) Need to Step Aside as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Disrupts the Market After Presale Success
Investing in cryptocurrencies can be a difficult procedure, especially for people who are unfamiliar with it. There are countless coins and tokens, each with distinctive qualities and price fluctuations. Knowing where to begin or even which tokens are worthy of investment might be challenging. Back in the day, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) were two of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies. However, in recent weeks, both Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) have seen their values decline below threshold levels. Even in such a dour market, there is one token that has been gaining momentum: Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this article, we will see why Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) are stepping aside as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) takes the lead.
cryptoslate.com
Solana slides again – token down 96% from ATHs
Solana took another sharp fall today, sinking below $10 for the first time since February 2021. Bulls stepped in at $9.66 in the early hours of Dec. 28 (GMT), leading to a recovery that topped out at $10.20. As of press time, SOL was hovering close to the psychological $10 level once more, at $10.02 after dipping below $10 for a second time hours before.
ambcrypto.com
With DeGods and y00ts set to leave Solana, NFT creator jumps in to answer ‘why’
Rohun Vora aka Frank III explains why his NFT projects are leaving Solana in 2023. The decision was made to support the growth of both the NFT projects. The departure of DeGods and y00ts from the Solana [SOL] blockchain has been the talk of the NFT community ever since the news came out. These NFT projects are arguably the most important ones in the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, losing out on these projects could be considered as a significant blow to Solana.
Comments / 0