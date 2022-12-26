Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Related
Shipping containers to remain along Rio Grande ‘as long as necessary’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A soccer stadium in Juarez, Mexico, has become the new landmark for migrants intent on seeking asylum in the U.S. to cross the Rio Grande. This, as the barrier of barbed wire, soldiers, Humvees and shipping containers pushes the flow of unauthorized migration farther away from Downtown El Paso. […]
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
Migrants march to Courthouse protesting inhumane treatment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrants marched from the Sacred Heart Church located in the Segundo Barrio to the El Paso County Courthouse Wednesday, protesting inhumane treatment. Most of them marching against the extension of Title 42, which was announced on Dec. 27. Many of them who have been using Sacred Heart […]
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
newscentermaine.com
National Guard in Texas prepares for next steps as Title 42 remains in place
Fencing now stretches for nearly a mile along the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico. This is the same area where thousands of migrants crossed.
elpasomatters.org
2022’s top news story: The fall of El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
At the beginning of 2022, Yvonne Rosales was entering her second year as the first woman elected as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. By the end of the year, she was a private citizen, forced from office by a series...
New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can expect to see two new shelters open soon according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. The City is inspecting EPISD's vacant Morehead and Bassett Middle Schools to make sure facilities are appropriate. The internet systems, fire systems, and kitchens are all being checked. Once inspection is complete, the The post New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration appeared first on KVIA.
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive
A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions
According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: El Pasoans do not want an arena in Duranguito
I am writing in response to the guest column by Andrea Hutchins of the El Paso Chamber about the City Council vote scheduled for Jan. 3 on whether to abandon building an arena in Duranguito and instead reallocate the remaining Quality of Life Bond funds to upgrading existing city facilities.
El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Texas Military Department deployed to El Paso Christmas Day to construct concertina barrier near U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Military Department service members deployed to El Paso Sunday morning and put up a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border in an attempt to deter illegal crossings, according to a Tweet from the department. Service members moved 400 people and over 40 vehicles to El...
WBUR
This holidays season in El Paso sees thousands of migrants searching for shelter
As twinkling Christmas lights cast a warm glow in downtown El Paso, thousands of migrants' search for shelter resonates deeply in the predominantly Catholic border city. Angela Kocherga with KTEP reports.
UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology
EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center of El Paso has a new portable MRI device. It travels to the patient's room, so they no longer need to travel to the radiology department. UMC will primarily use this device for patients with traumatic brain injuries. The FDA approved this new technology in March of 2021. The post UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology appeared first on KVIA.
kgns.tv
El Paso Police and waste management crews clear migrant camps
EL PASO TX. (KGNS) - Authorites and waste management crews in El Paso cleared migrant camps on Monday, as the city handled a wave of new border crossings. The impromptu camps had sprung up around a downtown area shelter. Police directed the migrants to pick up what they could, while...
County seeking to fill 2 spots on Women’s Commission; how to apply
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court is accepting applications to fill two at-large seats on the County Women’s Commission. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The requirements to serve are: *an applicant must be an El Paso resident; and be16 years or older and reflective of […]
KVIA
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Comments / 0