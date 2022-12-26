ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military grounds some F-35 fighter jets after Texas crash

The U.S. military has grounded some F-35 fighter jets after a crash forced a pilot to eject from the Marine Corps version of the aircraft earlier this month in Texas.     An unspecified number of planes are being investigated as part of a Time Compliance Technical Directive (TCTD), issued by the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO)…
Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat

(CNN) — Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Four months of mandatory military training can “no longer suit the...

