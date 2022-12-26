Read full article on original website
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
KBTX.com
Texas A&M snaps 2 game skid with 64-52 win over Northwestern State
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team picked up a 64-52 win over Northwestern State Tuesday night at Reed Arena snapping their two game losing streak. The Aggies (7-5) trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and was able to erase a...
Why Texas A&M Should Hire Duke Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns
Kevin Johns might be the candidate that brings stability to Texas A&M's offense come next fall.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated drops a pair during day two of Aggieland Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers dropped a pair of games during day two of play of the CSISD Aggieland Invitational girls’ basketball tournament. Consolidated dropped its third game of the tournament to Midlothian Heritage 50-32 and then suffered a 47-38 setback to Rockwall as...
KBTX.com
Allen tops College Station in Aggieland Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls basketball team lost in their afternoon game 64-45 to Allen at the Vikings Gym in Bryan. Jayden Davenport lead the Cougars with 21 points. The Cougars are 2-1 through three games in the tournament.
KBTX.com
Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won their Aggieland Invitational Division II opener over Marlin 48-19 Tuesday morning at Viking Gym II. Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points while Ke’Meyreual Wheaton tossed in 10 points, and Olivia Brooks contributed 9 points. Madisonville was unable...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS WIN TWO AT THE WACO MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team opened up the Waco Midway Tournament with a pair of wins yesterday (Tuesday). The Cubs beat Midway 52-35 in the opener. Shaun Ray led the way with 16 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 13 points, and Jamey Rogers finished with 10 points. In the second...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: (Updated) 30-team “Doc” Edwards Invitational begins Wednesday
The “Doc” Edwards Invitational starts Wednesday with 30 teams competing. Airline, Benton and Haughton are in the 16-team girls field. Airline, Benton, Bossier and Parkway are in the 15-team boys field. Games will be played at Airline, Greenacres Middle and Cope Middle Wednesday. All games on the final...
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD’s Alana De La Cruz was named runner-up in the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest sponsored by Optimum and Televisa Univision. She is in 8th grade at College Station Middle School and one of just 16 middle school and high school students recognized across the nation.
KBTX.com
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The pilot of a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center. The Health Science Center is located along Highway 47 near Easterwood Airport in College Station. The plane landed in...
KBTX.com
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Eyewitness
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Melanie Tieperman and her son were driving home from school on May 12 when she saw a wrecked Texas Department of Public Safety transport on the side of Highway 7. TDCJ buses are a common sight in Centerville, a small town of fewer than 1,000 people...
KBTX.com
Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The intersection of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station underwent several months of construction over this past summer. Seven months later, drivers can now turn onto Holleman and cross the railroad tracks. TxDOT closed the street to raise the intersection near the railroad tracks.
KBTX.com
Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
KBTX.com
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Expert weighs in on privacy risks of doorbell cameras
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Americans use doorbell cameras to help protect their homes and property, but experts say these devices could also pose more of a risk than an overall benefit. Paul Tracey, the founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies, was on First News at Four to discuss some...
KBTX.com
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County
TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
KBTX.com
Attorneys for Gabriel Hall asking Supreme Court to review sentencing
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Attorneys for convicted killer Gabriel Hall are now asking the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of his death sentence. Gabriel Hall was 18 and a high school student when he attacked and murdered Edwin Shaar in College Station in 2011. Shaar’s wife was also attacked but survived.
Austin Police Department confirm the 22-year-old body as Tanner Hoang
A Texas A&M student went missing Friday just before meeting with his family for a lunch leading up to graduation. Now, family and friends of 22-year-old Tanner Hoang are asking for help to find him.
