College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won their Aggieland Invitational Division II opener over Marlin 48-19 Tuesday morning at Viking Gym II. Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points while Ke’Meyreual Wheaton tossed in 10 points, and Olivia Brooks contributed 9 points. Madisonville was unable...
MADISONVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS WIN TWO AT THE WACO MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

The Brenham Cub Basketball Team opened up the Waco Midway Tournament with a pair of wins yesterday (Tuesday). The Cubs beat Midway 52-35 in the opener. Shaun Ray led the way with 16 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 13 points, and Jamey Rogers finished with 10 points. In the second...
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS: The Eyewitness

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Melanie Tieperman and her son were driving home from school on May 12 when she saw a wrecked Texas Department of Public Safety transport on the side of Highway 7. TDCJ buses are a common sight in Centerville, a small town of fewer than 1,000 people...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The intersection of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station underwent several months of construction over this past summer. Seven months later, drivers can now turn onto Holleman and cross the railroad tracks. TxDOT closed the street to raise the intersection near the railroad tracks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Expert weighs in on privacy risks of doorbell cameras

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Americans use doorbell cameras to help protect their homes and property, but experts say these devices could also pose more of a risk than an overall benefit. Paul Tracey, the founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies, was on First News at Four to discuss some...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County

TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Attorneys for Gabriel Hall asking Supreme Court to review sentencing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Attorneys for convicted killer Gabriel Hall are now asking the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of his death sentence. Gabriel Hall was 18 and a high school student when he attacked and murdered Edwin Shaar in College Station in 2011. Shaar’s wife was also attacked but survived.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

