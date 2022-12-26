ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

FOX 21 Online

Structure Fire In Gunflint Trail Area, One Man And Dog Dead

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — A man and his dog are dead after a fire broke out around the Gun Flint Trail area Wednesday night. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to multiple structures on fire just before 11:30 p.m. But in one of the structures was...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Ashland Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Call Of A Body Found In Roadway

ASHLAND COUNTY -- A 25-year-old male from Ashland was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a body found in a roadway. According to the Ashland Police Department, at 8:19a on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Paramedics were called to a body in the roadway on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue.
ASHLAND, WI

