FOX 21 Online
Structure Fire In Gunflint Trail Area, One Man And Dog Dead
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — A man and his dog are dead after a fire broke out around the Gun Flint Trail area Wednesday night. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to multiple structures on fire just before 11:30 p.m. But in one of the structures was...
boreal.org
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
WTIP
Buildings in Grand Marais encounter severe damage due to sustained high winds
This will certainly be a Christmas Eve to remember. One of the storms that linger in the minds of Cook County residents for years to come, just as the 1999 storm does for many. The strong 60 mph winds continued throughout the evening of Dec. 23 along the North Shore....
boreal.org
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media recently published an exclusive four-part series on PFAS in Cook County and beyond. You can find the start of the series here. For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals."
drydenwire.com
Ashland Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Call Of A Body Found In Roadway
ASHLAND COUNTY -- A 25-year-old male from Ashland was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a body found in a roadway. According to the Ashland Police Department, at 8:19a on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Paramedics were called to a body in the roadway on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue.
