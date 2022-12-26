ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett with 2 games remaining

By Landon Reinhardt
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KSNT ) – With a 4-11 start to the 2022 season and just two games to go, the Denver Broncos have parted ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

With less than a season into his tenure, Hackett led Denver’s offense to a league-worst 15.5 points per game. The firing comes after a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Denver is slotted to play Kansas City on Sunday, the team the Broncos put up the most points (28) against all season.

Patrick Mahomes outlines his Christmas plans

“Following extensive conversations with George [Paton, the team’s general manager] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” Greg Penner, the franchise’s CEO, said in a statement Monday . “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

Hackett has been the captain of the ship for quarterback Russell Wilson’s worst season of his career, with just 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions through 15 games. Wilson was signed to a five-year/$245 million contract before the season began.

Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will serve as the Broncos interim head coach for the remainder of the season, including for Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

