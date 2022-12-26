Read full article on original website
Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'
He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
Michigan Quarterback Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day
J.J. McCarthy is now the face of the Michigan football program. But before he arrived in Ann Arbor, the talented quarterback was recruited by several other top programs around the country — including Ohio State. Ultimately, Ryan Day elected to go with another quarterback option in the 2021 class.
Michigan Football vs. TCU, College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh, Players Arrive
Christmas is now in the rearview mirror and we're inside of a week until Michigan's playoff game against TCU. Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines arrived in Arizona on Monday evening to some excited folks and a pretty legitimate welcoming committee consisting of fans, bowl reps, members of the media and even the official mascot of the Fiesta Bowl. Now that the Wolverines are here, it's time to get to work.
Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today
During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?
If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
Michigan football ready for the challenge of the TCU's 3-3-5 defense
When playing in Big Ten country, teams focus on running the ball and stopping the run. Of course, there are teams like Ohio State and Purdue who have turned into throwing teams, but when playing in the heart of Big Ten land — running the football is paramount. Which...
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Ohio State Not Focused LSU’s Passing Success Against Georgia
Ohio State fans tend to point to the 502 passing yards that LSU put up against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game earlier this month as to why the Buckeyes will find success through the air in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, but they also tend to forget the Bulldogs still beat the Tigers, 50-30.
How one coach's growing influence has corresponded with Michigan football's rebirth
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Almost 48 hours after Michigan football conquered Ohio State in Columbus, the rapture had yet to subside. Jim Harbaugh was feeling himself, still intoxicated by the euphoria that surfaced after the Wolverines demolished their rival and completed a perfect regular season. As he crowed about this,...
‘A life lesson.’ Michigan DT Mazi Smith opens up about Ann Arbor arrest
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mazi Smith says he was days away from legally obtaining a concealed pistol license when he was pulled over in Ann Arbor during an early-October morning. That’s when a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle, prompting police to place him in handcuffs and take him to a nearby station for processing. The arrest lead to felony weapons charges filed in December, prompting public backlash for the program’s handling of the situation.
Michigan Football vs. TCU, Press Conferences, Fan-Led Wednesday, College Football Playoff
At least 10 Michigan players and both pairs of coordinators talked with the media during the week of preparation for the Fiesta Bowl and all had something interesting to say. Each player and coordinator sat behind a microphone for more than 30 minutes giving media members plenty of time to ask all types of questions.
Michigan graduate assistant a trailblazer for female coaches
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mimi Bolden-Morris had a trailblazing season at Michigan, becoming what is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a power conference school since the late 1980s. If her mother didn’t call coach Jim Harbaugh, it wouldn’t have happened. Bolden-Morris will be on the sideline Saturday when the second-ranked Wolverines play No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football semfinal, helping to substitute tight ends into the game whose winner will play for the national championship. The 23-year-old Bolden-Morris, who played basketball at Boston College and Georgetown, reached out to college football programs across the country to inquire about potential opportunities. It didn’t cross her mind to attempt to join Michigan’s staff because her brother, Mike, is a senior standout defensive end on the team.
Hogs Kick Off SEC Play at Home Tonight Against LSU
Game of two ranked teams could jump-start Razorbacks off and running.
FOX Sports
How Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia reached the College Football Playoff
At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
