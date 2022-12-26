He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO