Erie County, NY

How SC utilities avoided system-wide grid failures during arctic blast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Power companies in South Carolina say they’re back to normal operations following the Christmas weekend. A combination of below-freezing temperatures and what officials called ‘unprecedented demand’ led to some issues. Utilities asked customers to voluntarily limit their energy usage beginning on Christmas...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl

South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Red Cross partners with News 2 for blood drives, …. Red Cross partners with News 2 for blood drives, asks for more volunteers. 2YH: How to cut back on screen time. Reward increased for info on Johns Island apartment …
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race

The razor-thin Arizona attorney general race tightened even further on Thursday following an automatic recount, but the results pave the way for the Democratic candidate to be certified as the winner. Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast...
ARIZONA STATE
Whale Watch Week returns in-person in Oregon after pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Whale Watch Week in Oregon returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday, drawing visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual gray whale migration to the state’s coastline. By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the...
OREGON STATE
Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since ’18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used, according to an independent review released Wednesday. The report was requested by Republican Gov. Bill...
TENNESSEE STATE

