Ohio State

Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it

By Jennifer Jordan
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning — busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.

“My ceiling is crumbling from 14-years of all my hard work,” Waverly Willis said. “It was Christmas so I couldn’t get in touch with management or anything like that, so I literally sat there for eight hours yesterday and just watched as water came in.”

This scene repeated throughout Northeast Ohio, with bellowing freezing temperature resulting in a water main break at 98th and Plymouth in Garfield, causing hydrants to burst.

There was another break at 100th and Cudell, with residents in apartment buildings also falling victim to bursting pipes.

FOX 8 followed crews from H Jacks Plumbing and Heating company, who have been responding to hundreds of service calls over the past 48-hours.

Patrick Kotek gave some helpful tips on how to prevent frozen pipes.

“Have all your hoses outside disconnected and have those outside water lines turned off. Second floor bathrooms, you want to make sure the water in the vanity or tub, keep that hot water on,” Kotek said.

Meanwhile, Willis is still wading through a half-inch of floodwater in his barber shop, but vows to be back open in a week.

“These are the things that a small business owner or entrepreneurs have to be ready for.”

Until all the mess is cleaned up, Urban Kutz customers are being asked to go to their Lorain Road location or to their third location on Pearl Road. The owner says, so far, damage estimates in the tens of thousands of dollars.

janet
3d ago

You need to keep a good constant faucet drip in a sink and keep cupboard doors open to expose pipes to heat, at least in older homes and buildings. And mobile homes.

mark
2d ago

cover all the pipes with the foam insulation that cover the pipes..it's very cheap. you can even install pipe heaters on a few pipes that will keep them from freezing. it's not that expensive to keep the pipes from freezing.

Bobbyd
3d ago

he couldn't figure out how to shut off water valve himself. it's really not that hard

