Aspen Times
Felder: ‘Preferred alternative’ not an option
I have been a part-time resident of the West End for as long as the Entrance to Aspen issue has been debated. My wife and I live in Aspen from the middle of May through the middle of October, which does not qualify us to vote here. Nevertheless, I am deeply concerned with important local issues and want our tax dollars to be thoughtfully and effectively deployed.
Summit Daily News
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?
There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
Aspen Times
Emmer: How’s that RETT working out?
The real estate transfer tax (RETT) created subsidized housing. It’s designed to take from real-estate buyers and give to employers (by enabling them to pay employees less). The result’s supposed to be affordable shops and restaurants to serve locals. How’s that working?. Maurice Emmer. Aspen.
Aspen Times
Sealey: Sutton a welcome change
With the news of Tracy Sutton running for mayor getting out, it’s not surprising the short-term rental and residential-development conversations have already been thrown in the dialogue as a dig to her candidacy. Tracy has a deep-seeded passion for the city of Aspen, the small-business owners, the locals, and...
Colorado ski area returns weekly deal of $30 tickets
Trying to save on the slopes this season? Ski Cooper thinks it has the answer. "I think this is going to be the best deal in skiing in Colorado," said Dana Tyler Johnson, marketing director of the little ski area near Leadville. The deal on Thursdays, starting in January: $30 for lift tickets, $30 for...
Aspen Times
Boyden: A fire averted, a community blessed
Arriving home on Tuesday evening, I could hear an incessant “beep-beep-beep …. beep-beep-beep.” I tried to tune it out. Like most of us, I work in the service industry, and it had been a long day. It may have been about five minutes before I said something to my wife. “Is that a smoke alarm?”
1037theriver.com
Colorado Ghost Town: Prospectors Lose Their Burros and Find Gold
High up in the mountains of central Colorado is the mining ghost town of Vicksburg. Vicksburg was a mining camp founded back in 1867. The remnants of that camp can be seen in the gallery below. Lost Burros Lead To Gold Discovery. As the story goes, some prospectors from Leadville...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Aspen Times
Ladies: Don’t forget the Thrift Shop
We ask that you remember us when the holiday hoopla subsides. If you are wondering what to do with the odd- or ill-chosen gifts, we assure you it will find a good home if donated to the Aspen Thrift Shop. The substantial funds (millions by last account!) raised and gifted to the Roaring Fork Valley is made possible by the ongoing efforts and generosity of community members and volunteers. Donations are gratefully accepted during business hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 4:30 to 7 Tuesday evenings. We send warm wishes to all for a happy and healthy New Year.
Aspen Times
Harrison: Still helping Ukraine
Thank you to the people who have sent me money (between $40 and $3,000) to aid Ukraine. It has bought military jackets, wool and thermal blankets, thermal underwear and some of the medical supplies they need. Hand and foot warmers have been donated by Incline and Hamilton Sports, Gorsuch and the Aspen T-Shirt Company.
