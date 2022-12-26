We ask that you remember us when the holiday hoopla subsides. If you are wondering what to do with the odd- or ill-chosen gifts, we assure you it will find a good home if donated to the Aspen Thrift Shop. The substantial funds (millions by last account!) raised and gifted to the Roaring Fork Valley is made possible by the ongoing efforts and generosity of community members and volunteers. Donations are gratefully accepted during business hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 4:30 to 7 Tuesday evenings. We send warm wishes to all for a happy and healthy New Year.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO