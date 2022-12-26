Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to water main break in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a reported water main break in West Ashley Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m., according to the police department’s Twitter page. Traffic is being directed between Orleans Road...
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
counton2.com
CCSO investigating fatal West Ashley crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash in West Ashley. According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. Deputies believe the driver was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue when he...
Injured dog found abandoned inside cardboard box in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An injured dog was left abandoned inside a cardboard box just days before the Christmas holiday. The dog, who was in critical condition, was left outside the Charleston Animal Society’s gates off Remount Road in North Charleston around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. She was found the following morning. The animal society […]
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. EMS crews took the driver to an area hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left one person dead in West Ashley. The driver of a Nissan car was traveling north on Etiwan Drive when, at around 6 a.m., he crashed into a ditch near Melrose Drive, according to CCSO. More than three hours later, a witness happened upon the scene and alerted authorities.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Christmas Eve. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve. Justin Johnson, 31, of Saint Stephen, died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 41, Deputy Chief Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Officials say Johnson was traveling north...
live5news.com
Sick dog abandoned, animal society and police search for answers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the abandonment of a sick dog at the Charleston Animal Society. Officials say three unknown people in a pickup left a sick French Bulldog in a box behind the front gate of the Charleston Animal Society on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a motel in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Stayover Lodge off McMillian Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to a report, an employee at […]
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
counton2.com
Charleston PD searching for missing juvenile last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to locate a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are looking for Janae Brown, who was last seen in the West Ashley area on Monday, Dec. 26. She was reported as a runaway through the Department of Social...
live5news.com
Police find missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
counton2.com
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
live5news.com
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
counton2.com
Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
live5news.com
Property owner doubles reward for information related to Johns Island arson case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally-set fire has been doubled by the property owner. Stono Oaks Apartments LLC is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the Dec. 1 fire at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway, according to the Charlston Fire Department.
Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter expects an influx of pets on Thursday Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already operating […]
Comments / 0