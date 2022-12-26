Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Schlereth: What went wrong in Broncos’ 1st season with Russell Wilson
When the Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last March, the general belief was that Denver would be an immediate playoff contender while Seattle would need a year or two before a return to the postseason would be possible. Kinda funny to think about now, isn’t it?...
Salk: Could Seahawks find an elite QB in draft? They shouldn’t try
I can’t believe I am writing this column. I never thought I would believe what I’m going to say. But the Seahawks probably shouldn’t draft a quarterback in 2023. Even if they end up with the top pick in the draft. That’s not because I think Geno...
Cliff Avril: What Seahawks lack, what defense must do going forward
It was a very eventful K.J. Wright Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM on Wednesday as not only did Wright join Mike Salk in studio, but he brought legendary Seahawks pass rusher Cliff Avril with him to talk about the team. After a Christmas Eve loss to the Kansas City...
Fann: Seahawks set to reap rewards of Broncos’ nightmare season
The Seahawks have been one of the worst teams in football over the last month and a half. Seattle is 1-5 over its last six games, and no aspect of the roster has been immune from considerable regression. That includes Geno Smith, who spent most of the season on par with the NFL’s elite quarterbacks before falling off some of late.
Fann: Handing out the 2022 Seattle Sports Awards
We have reached the end of 2022 in what has been a wildly entertaining and eventful year in the world of Seattle sports. Thus, it makes sense to take some time and recognize all that has taken place in the Pacific Northwest by handing out some year-end awards. Person of...
Seahawks place TE Will Dissly on injured reserve with knee injury
The Seahawks will be without starting tight end Will Dissly for the remainder of the regular season as the fifth-year player was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Dissly, 26, suffered what head coach Pete Carroll called a knee contusion in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City...
Top NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama talks about teams tanking for him
At 19 years old, Victor Wembanyama of France is seen as a generational NBA Draft prospect. He’s drawn rave reviews
The challenges the Kraken face as they look to stay in playoff race
On Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken missed an opportunity to put some distance between them and one of the teams chasing them in the Pacific Division race. Seattle didn’t necessarily play badly, at least through two periods, but faltered a little in the third period and ultimately the Calgary Flames got a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau to take a 3-2 lead that they held on to.
Kraken can make statement, improve in standings in key division matchups
The Kraken return from the holiday break with two important division games at home. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames will be at Climate Pledge Arena and on Friday it’s the high flying Edmonton Oilers who will be in town. The two Alberta clubs are looking up at the Kraken in the standings, giving Seattle a chance to make a statement, while banking more points, and solidify their chances to be in playoff contention.
