KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 29
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across a swath of Siouxland until 6 pm. The counties included in the advisory are Plymouth, Woodbury, O’Brien, Sioux counties in Iowa and Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota. In Plymouth County, a mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by late afternoon. Snow will fall into the evening hours. Snow accumulation is forecast between 1 to 2 inches, and ice may accumulate to a light glaze. Roads will become slippery at times today.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 28
A LeMars firm has purchase a cold-storage facility in Cherokee. The Sioux City Journal reports today that Nor-Am Cold Storage purchase a 98-thousand square foot warehouse from Americold, based in Atlanta. Americold, three years ago, purchased the facility when they acquired Cloverleaf Cold Storage of Sioux City. There are ten employees at the Cherokee facility, all will stay on. Nor-Am is based in Le Mars. They own 13 facilities in six states, including Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota.
KLEM
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann
Kathy Sitzmann, 69, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Pastor Jan King will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Henry Rieken – Citizen of the Day
Henry Rieken of Merrill is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, December 29, 2022. Henry is celebrating his birthday today. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Bomgaars honors Floyd Valley Foundation
Bomgaars of Le Mars held a Ladies Night on October 23rd with a portion of the proceeds from that evening being donated to a local cause. As a result of a very successful event and support from the local community, Bomgaars was able to provide a check for $759.00 to the Floyd Valley Foundation. We thank them for this very generous gift.
KLEM
Orville Mathew Portz
Orville Matthew Portz, age 88 or Remsen, IA, passed away on December 26, 2022 at Heartland Care Center in Marcus surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Graveside military honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 of Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday, there will be a K of C rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. The funeral will be live-streamed and online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
KLEM
Evan Brennan, January Hot Shot
Evan Brennan, son of Leo and Tiffany, has been named the January 7th Hot Shot. Evan is fun and intelligent 15-year-old that attends Le Mars Community High School. He enjoys spending time with his family, bowling, cross country, track, band and video games. His family refers to him as the animal whisperer for their cat and dogs.
KLEM
Brad Cave – December Employee of the Month
Brad Cave of Northwest Bank is the December Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Month. Brad is an Ag and Commercial Lender at Northwest Bank in Le Mars for over ten years. He’s dedicated to building lasting relationships with customers and colleagues alike. He’s involved in the YMCA, the Le Mars Area Chamber, and Gehlen Catholic Schools. Brad also coaches multiple sports for his four children.
