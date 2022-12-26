Orville Matthew Portz, age 88 or Remsen, IA, passed away on December 26, 2022 at Heartland Care Center in Marcus surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Graveside military honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 of Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday, there will be a K of C rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. The funeral will be live-streamed and online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.

