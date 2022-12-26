ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

wtva.com

No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
UNION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One person dead following house fire in Byhalia

BYHALIA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a house fire in Byhalia, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said the fire happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 at a house on Mount Olive Road. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze; however,...
BYHALIA, MS
actionnews5.com

4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash took place on Winchester Road Wednesday evening. Police say that officers responded to the crash at 5:20 p.m. near Goodlett Road. Police say one adult is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. Two other adults...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

One person dead after vehicle accident in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Lee County. The accident happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the accident involved three vehicles. One person died. He...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
