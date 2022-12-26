Read full article on original website
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
wtva.com
Home is total loss after morning house fire in Prentiss County
Everyone got out safely after a home burned early Wednesday. Total Loss - Morning fire destroys man's childhood home. An early morning house fire broke out Wednesday on County Road 7000.
wcbi.com
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street blocked due to car accident with injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries on Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street by the Memphis International Airport. ABC24 crews saw at least one person being transported to local hospitals, and the Memphis Fire Department said three...
wcbi.com
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
wtva.com
One person dead following house fire in Byhalia
BYHALIA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a house fire in Byhalia, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said the fire happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 at a house on Mount Olive Road. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze; however,...
Person found shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Watkins near Brown. According to Memphis Fire officials, they received a call about the shooting at 1:48 a.m. Thursday morning. MPD...
actionnews5.com
4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash took place on Winchester Road Wednesday evening. Police say that officers responded to the crash at 5:20 p.m. near Goodlett Road. Police say one adult is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. Two other adults...
1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis. Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC24...
wtva.com
One person dead after vehicle accident in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Lee County. The accident happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the accident involved three vehicles. One person died. He...
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
Adult and juvenile shot in Raleigh, four people detained, MPD reports
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult and a juvenile were both sent to hospitals after a shooting in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 4100 block of James Road. The adult victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical...
MPD officer injured, 2 police cars smashed in Memphis Airport-area car chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to be OK after a car chase near the Memphis International Airport Thursday morning. Memphis Police said around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers were checking a suspicious car reported stolen near the 1600...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Firefighters Responded to Three Cold-Related Fires This Weekend
The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to three structure fires over the weekend that were related to the arctic blast that caused temperatures to plummet into the single digits. The LCFD responded to one fire where a space heater was being used to thaw out a well house on County...
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
Memphis sees deadly crashes drop 10% from 2021, but MPD says crashes 'still a challenge'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds in Tennessee die every year from vehicle crashes. “We’re having fatalities any time of the day, any time of the night,” said Col. Marcus Worthy, Memphis Police Department Traffic Division Commander. Just as recently as Tuesday, Dec. 27, two people died from injuries...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in West Memphis, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in West Memphis, Ark. On Dec. 28, at approximately 10:54 p.m., West Memphis Police officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue about shots being fired in the area and a man laying on the ground.
