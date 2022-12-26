Read full article on original website
Sealey: Sutton a welcome change
With the news of Tracy Sutton running for mayor getting out, it’s not surprising the short-term rental and residential-development conversations have already been thrown in the dialogue as a dig to her candidacy. Tracy has a deep-seeded passion for the city of Aspen, the small-business owners, the locals, and...
Boyden: A fire averted, a community blessed
Arriving home on Tuesday evening, I could hear an incessant “beep-beep-beep …. beep-beep-beep.” I tried to tune it out. Like most of us, I work in the service industry, and it had been a long day. It may have been about five minutes before I said something to my wife. “Is that a smoke alarm?”
Felder: ‘Preferred alternative’ not an option
I have been a part-time resident of the West End for as long as the Entrance to Aspen issue has been debated. My wife and I live in Aspen from the middle of May through the middle of October, which does not qualify us to vote here. Nevertheless, I am deeply concerned with important local issues and want our tax dollars to be thoughtfully and effectively deployed.
Emmer: How’s that RETT working out?
The real estate transfer tax (RETT) created subsidized housing. It’s designed to take from real-estate buyers and give to employers (by enabling them to pay employees less). The result’s supposed to be affordable shops and restaurants to serve locals. How’s that working?. Maurice Emmer. Aspen.
Fuchs: One bridge is enough
Think about the Entrance to Aspen in terms of money. This is an infrastructure project, replacing an old bridge for a new one. The city admits that its proposed new bridge will not solve the current traffic problems. Putting aside initial design costs, which would be a cost of the city, the new bridge will largely be funded by state and federal funds. Thereafter, the costs of maintaining and eventually replacing the existing Castle Creek bridge will be fully borne by the city of Aspen. A bridge in that location will always be needed and would become the responsibility of the city. We only need one bridge. If the city’s proposal is accepted, we would end up with two.
Obituary: Kerry M. Karnan
Kerry Michael Karnan, 72, loving Husband, Father, and Brother peacefully passed on to the Lord at his Carbondale home on Friday, December 16, 2022 succumbing to a 2 year battle with Leiomyosarcoma. Kerry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Corrie, their children Keane (Olivia), Kalyn (Jonathan), grand-children Jeremy and Oliver, and brothers Keith Karnan (Theresa) and Kevin Karnan (Ellen).
Ladies: Don’t forget the Thrift Shop
We ask that you remember us when the holiday hoopla subsides. If you are wondering what to do with the odd- or ill-chosen gifts, we assure you it will find a good home if donated to the Aspen Thrift Shop. The substantial funds (millions by last account!) raised and gifted to the Roaring Fork Valley is made possible by the ongoing efforts and generosity of community members and volunteers. Donations are gratefully accepted during business hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 4:30 to 7 Tuesday evenings. We send warm wishes to all for a happy and healthy New Year.
Giving Thought: Mental fitness for the new year
As we prepare to turn the page on our calendars and welcome a new year, many are setting intentions and resolutions for 2023. This means setting goals or resolutions to change habits or improve physical fitness. Mental fitness might not immediately come to mind, but perhaps it is time to consider adding it to the list.
