Think about the Entrance to Aspen in terms of money. This is an infrastructure project, replacing an old bridge for a new one. The city admits that its proposed new bridge will not solve the current traffic problems. Putting aside initial design costs, which would be a cost of the city, the new bridge will largely be funded by state and federal funds. Thereafter, the costs of maintaining and eventually replacing the existing Castle Creek bridge will be fully borne by the city of Aspen. A bridge in that location will always be needed and would become the responsibility of the city. We only need one bridge. If the city’s proposal is accepted, we would end up with two.

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO