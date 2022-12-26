ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

US Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;31;18;32;19;Morning flurries;SSE;7;51%;53%;1

Albuquerque, NM;52;32;57;39;Increasing clouds;S;7;46%;20%;3

Anchorage, AK;27;25;30;24;Cloudy with snow;SE;5;84%;99%;0

Asheville, NC;34;19;47;22;Plenty of sun;SE;4;56%;4%;3

Atlanta, GA;41;26;48;25;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;53%;2%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;31;27;40;28;Not as cold;W;10;56%;2%;2

Austin, TX;63;30;54;40;Abundant sunshine;S;5;60%;0%;3

Baltimore, MD;33;23;42;24;Turning sunny;S;6;45%;3%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;57;31;57;36;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;58%;3%;3

Billings, MT;52;43;55;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;WSW;11;50%;13%;1

Birmingham, AL;43;23;50;29;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;57%;2%;3

Bismarck, ND;10;8;40;23;Clearing and milder;S;7;82%;6%;2

Boise, ID;45;43;50;33;A shower or two;SSE;12;66%;87%;1

Boston, MA;32;26;36;23;Clearing;SW;10;41%;3%;2

Bridgeport, CT;29;23;35;22;Clouds, then sun;WSW;7;49%;2%;2

Buffalo, NY;22;22;29;25;A snow shower;SSW;13;68%;74%;1

Burlington, VT;27;21;29;21;Cloudy, snow showers;S;8;60%;93%;1

Caribou, ME;21;14;22;0;Cloudy, snow showers;WSW;9;65%;90%;0

Casper, WY;40;36;46;33;Windy;SW;29;57%;6%;2

Charleston, SC;48;22;50;25;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;43%;4%;3

Charleston, WV;28;21;39;19;Not as cold;SSE;4;76%;1%;1

Charlotte, NC;40;25;51;24;Warmer;WSW;4;37%;3%;3

Cheyenne, WY;44;40;57;38;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;16;38%;6%;2

Chicago, IL;21;11;27;26;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;16;71%;4%;2

Cleveland, OH;23;19;32;31;Cloudy and chilly;SSW;11;69%;1%;1

Columbia, SC;45;20;50;24;Partly sunny;NW;3;47%;5%;3

Columbus, OH;20;14;31;26;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;88%;2%;1

Concord, NH;30;20;32;17;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;45%;3%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;55;20;47;39;Cooler with sunshine;S;10;59%;1%;3

Denver, CO;56;38;64;31;Mild with some sun;SW;8;28%;6%;2

Des Moines, IA;14;2;34;30;Not as cold;SSW;15;69%;2%;2

Detroit, MI;24;15;25;21;Periods of sun;SSW;10;82%;3%;1

Dodge City, KS;36;21;57;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;19;57%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;12;4;20;17;Cloudy;SSW;12;100%;10%;0

El Paso, TX;60;33;62;41;Mostly sunny;SW;7;43%;1%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-2;-5;5;-3;Cloudy;NNW;4;51%;62%;0

Fargo, ND;2;-1;29;24;Not as cold;E;12;100%;9%;2

Grand Junction, CO;42;22;45;35;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;6;77%;96%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;24;20;22;18;Rather cloudy, cold;SSW;12;82%;6%;1

Hartford, CT;30;23;35;20;Clearing;S;7;47%;3%;2

Helena, MT;44;35;47;31;A little p.m. rain;SW;10;72%;68%;1

Honolulu, HI;82;73;83;73;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;11;62%;14%;4

Houston, TX;59;33;54;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;45%;0%;3

Indianapolis, IN;25;17;33;28;Partly sunny;SSW;7;83%;3%;1

Jackson, MS;48;25;48;32;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;62%;4%;3

Jacksonville, FL;52;31;54;35;Cool with sunshine;N;7;50%;5%;3

Juneau, AK;37;34;38;32;A little a.m. snow;SW;6;92%;62%;0

Kansas City, MO;20;13;37;34;Not as cold;S;13;63%;3%;2

Knoxville, TN;29;26;45;22;Mostly sunny;SE;4;64%;3%;3

Las Vegas, NV;65;44;67;52;Cloudy;S;10;37%;86%;1

Lexington, KY;27;24;39;27;Not as cold;SSW;8;78%;4%;2

Little Rock, AR;46;19;40;26;Cold with sunshine;S;6;56%;0%;3

Long Beach, CA;78;52;67;54;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;62%;100%;1

Los Angeles, CA;82;52;67;52;Rain and drizzle;ESE;5;62%;100%;1

Louisville, KY;29;25;40;29;Not as cold;SSW;8;72%;5%;2

Madison, WI;17;-2;22;19;Very cold;SSW;13;84%;3%;2

Memphis, TN;37;23;38;30;Cold with sunshine;S;6;65%;4%;3

Miami, FL;57;56;70;63;Rain in the morning;NNW;11;71%;88%;1

Milwaukee, WI;22;7;28;25;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;16;69%;3%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;13;0;28;25;Cloudy, not as cold;SSE;12;80%;3%;1

Mobile, AL;52;30;58;38;Partly sunny;E;5;64%;1%;3

Montgomery, AL;47;24;49;29;Sunny;SE;5;60%;2%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;3;1;6;1;Very windy;W;49;84%;88%;0

Nashville, TN;34;19;43;26;Not as cold;S;6;69%;4%;3

New Orleans, LA;52;41;58;43;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;55%;1%;3

New York, NY;30;28;39;29;Turning sunny;WSW;9;39%;2%;2

Newark, NJ;29;24;37;24;Clearing;WSW;7;45%;2%;2

Norfolk, VA;44;18;44;26;Partly sunny;ENE;6;39%;9%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;45;16;48;37;Sunny and breezy;S;17;58%;1%;3

Olympia, WA;53;48;52;40;Periods of rain;SW;19;87%;100%;0

Omaha, NE;17;8;39;30;Increasingly windy;S;18;67%;0%;2

Orlando, FL;55;41;63;43;Partly sunny;N;8;45%;3%;4

Philadelphia, PA;30;23;38;22;Turning sunny;SSW;7;46%;2%;2

Phoenix, AZ;73;48;72;52;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;5;40%;49%;2

Pittsburgh, PA;23;20;32;28;Cloudy, not as cold;S;7;71%;7%;1

Portland, ME;31;29;33;27;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;13;41%;3%;2

Portland, OR;57;49;52;43;Windy with downpours;SW;18;91%;100%;0

Providence, RI;33;24;36;21;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;44%;3%;2

Raleigh, NC;40;22;50;23;Warmer;E;4;40%;7%;3

Reno, NV;52;45;51;32;Showers, heavy early;WSW;14;70%;96%;1

Richmond, VA;36;21;44;19;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;41%;4%;2

Roswell, NM;57;27;64;39;Partly sunny;SW;6;54%;2%;3

Sacramento, CA;49;48;56;39;Breezy with rain;SSW;15;84%;97%;0

Salt Lake City, UT;47;37;49;33;Rain and drizzle;S;15;67%;100%;1

San Antonio, TX;64;31;58;37;Sunny;S;6;58%;0%;3

San Diego, CA;81;52;66;56;Cooler;S;6;74%;98%;2

San Francisco, CA;54;51;58;44;Periods of rain;W;14;92%;98%;1

Savannah, GA;48;24;53;26;Mostly sunny;N;7;44%;3%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;47;50;40;Periods of rain;SSW;22;81%;96%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;7;-1;38;30;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;16;78%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;44;39;50;38;A couple of showers;SSW;14;75%;96%;0

Springfield, IL;26;11;27;25;Very cold;S;11;82%;3%;2

St. Louis, MO;33;14;31;26;Mostly sunny, cold;S;9;77%;2%;2

Tampa, FL;55;39;65;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNE;8;46%;4%;4

Toledo, OH;23;9;28;25;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;84%;3%;2

Tucson, AZ;76;51;77;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;7;27%;8%;2

Tulsa, OK;42;15;45;35;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;60%;2%;3

Vero Beach, FL;59;51;68;48;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;11;60%;55%;3

Washington, DC;33;18;40;23;Not as cold;S;5;52%;2%;2

Wichita, KS;29;12;47;35;Increasingly windy;S;20;70%;1%;2

Wilmington, DE;29;23;40;26;Clearing;SSW;8;47%;2%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluids

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap, according to wildlife rescuers who saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators. The Mexican free-tailed bats that roost at Houston’s Waugh Bridge went into shock when temperatures plunged below freezing last week, the Houston Humane Society said in a Facebook video. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Leader Telegram

Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many travelers whose holiday plans were upended when Southwest Airlines canceled wave after wave of flights across the country. Her father then spent his rent money to buy her a new...
HAWAII STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:26 a.m. EST

Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 16 PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire raging more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino has killed at least 16 people with the toll likely to rise. Thai media reported dozens of Thais were trapped and Cambodian rescuers say calls for help were heard hours after the fire began. Social media videos showed people falling from the roof after apparently being trapped. A firefighter said the massive size of the fire inside...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy