WSMV

Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman and her fiancé had to change their planned and paid for New Year’s Eve wedding just four days before the big day. This came after a series of canceled flighted over the holiday weekend. Lots of people have had to...
NASHVILLE, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on

ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
ATLANTA, GA
WKRN

'Chaos': Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA

Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why. ‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA. Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
ATLANTA, GA
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage

The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One dead, one injured at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur at 2945 Gus Place. Police responded to the scene before 1:15 p.m. One of the victims has died, while the other has been taken to a local hospital. There is no further...
ATLANTA, GA
WSMV

Final preparations underway for Nashville Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Final preparations are underway in downtown Nashville as leaders expect tens of thousands of people to fill Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park on New Year’s Eve. Crews ignored the drizzling rain Thursday as they secured the stage and put the final touches on the scaffolding...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
NASHVILLE, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Flight cancellations hit travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Flight Aware reports that Hartsfield-Jackson had more than 100 canceled flights and more than 300 delayed flights on the day after Christmas. An airport spokesperson said that they added additional staff and are working with law enforcement to help with the increased traffic. “We...
ATLANTA, GA

