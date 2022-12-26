Read full article on original website
WSMV
Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman and her fiancé had to change their planned and paid for New Year’s Eve wedding just four days before the big day. This came after a series of canceled flighted over the holiday weekend. Lots of people have had to...
‘Absolutely shocking’: Nashville airport police threaten to arrest Southwest customers
A family flying out of Nashville International Airport documented their encounter with an airport police officer who was threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting for details about their delayed Southwest Airlines flight.
Travelers frustrated after thousands more Southwest flights canceled
ATLANTA — Southwest Airlines canceled another 2,500 flights on Wednesday leaving thousands of metro Atlantans stranded across the country and even more stuck in Atlanta. Channel 2′s Justin Carter was at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday among countless travelers who say they are done with Southwest. “We’re just...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
Travelers resort to rental cars amid canceled flights at Nashville airport
Thousands of stranded travelers are making a U-turn and hitting the road — creating record call volumes for rental car agencies.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on
ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
WKRN
'Chaos': Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA
Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why. ‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA. Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue...
1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
Hartsfield-Jackson asks passengers to be on lookout for human trafficking during holiday travel
—— Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens calls Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport the “crown jewel” of the city of Atlanta. The travel hub reclaimed its title as the busiest airport in the world last year, after being bumped to second during the pandemic. But with millions of passengers funneling in...
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
WSMV
Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage
The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One dead, one injured at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur at 2945 Gus Place. Police responded to the scene before 1:15 p.m. One of the victims has died, while the other has been taken to a local hospital. There is no further...
WSMV
Final preparations underway for Nashville Big Bash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Final preparations are underway in downtown Nashville as leaders expect tens of thousands of people to fill Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park on New Year’s Eve. Crews ignored the drizzling rain Thursday as they secured the stage and put the final touches on the scaffolding...
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
Alpharetta ranked among the 10 best places for remote workers
ALPHARETTA — It should come as no surprise that the Technology City of The South is also one of the nation’s 10 best cities for remote work. Alpharetta — known for its tech sector jobs and innovation — ranked No. 6 in a recent study on the best places for remote workers.
fox17.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flight cancellations hit travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Flight Aware reports that Hartsfield-Jackson had more than 100 canceled flights and more than 300 delayed flights on the day after Christmas. An airport spokesperson said that they added additional staff and are working with law enforcement to help with the increased traffic. “We...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
