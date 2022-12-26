Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Smyrna Eagles give the Henlopen another win over the Bayside in Shore Showcase
SALISBURY, Md — The Smyrna Eagles grab their first win of the season beating Cambridge South Dorchester 56-41 in the Shore Showcase of the Governors Challenge. Obi Coleman led all scorers with 16 points, Josh Wright added 13. Darren Velizaire and Koby Ennals both had 10 for the Vikings.
WMDT.com
Dover beats Decatur in cross conference match up
SALISBURY, Md — Dover took down the Decatur Seahawks 71-54 in the Shore Showcase of the 2022 Governor’s Challenge. Denim Perkins led the way with 17 points and Kendall Abrams added 15. Brycen Coleman led all scorers with 24 points.
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare receives $2.4 million grant to bolster healthcare across the state
ChristianaCare announces it’s using a $2.4 million federal grant to help improve Delaware's healthcare workforce. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help expand the health system's Institute for Learning, Leadership and Development or iLEAD. Christiana’s Omar Khan said there’s a need for not only more primary...
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot
EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix
Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WDEL 1150AM
Kent, New Castle agriculture businesses eligible for federal drought disaster loans
Agriculture businesses in Delaware's two northernmost counties are eligible for reduced-interest federal loans due to July's drought and heat wave. The U.S. Small Business Administration is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans available after a drought emergency was declared in seven counties in New Jersey, including Salem and Cumberland. One of...
YAHOO!
Delaware's Barry Croft found guilty in kidnap plot of Michigan's governor: A look back
Barry Croft Jr. of Bear, Delaware, was found guilty Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2022, of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer out of anger over her handling of the pandemic, ending a dramatic trial that highlighted the growth of violent extremism in America. Croft was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Dec. 28, 2022. Co-conspirator Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Dec. 27, 2022.
Employees recognized by City of Milford
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council was presented with employees who were recognized for 2022 Excellence Awards. Jamesha Williams, Director of Human Resources, explained that the City of Milford Excellence Award program began in 2018 as a way to ensure that recognition is part of the culture of the city. Nominations from peers, supervisors and customers are submitted to ... Read More
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield
This Is Shake Shack's Ninth Location In Pennsylvania
2022 Rewind: The Mercury fast becoming community hub
This story was originally published in May 2022. Fancy a beer or a glass of wine with buddies? The Mercury’s got you. Craving a cup of tea, perhaps a blend named for area sites? The Mercury’s got you. Seeking a light lunch or dinner that’s vegetarian, but you’d never know it was? The Mercury’s got you. Looking for a nice ... Read More
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Dynamic West Philly Church Receives National Preservation Award
Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington to see second long-term housing facility for homeless veterans
Work is underway to build a second permanent housing facility in Wilmington for homeless veterans and their families. The Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans opened its first permanent housing facility, the Pearl Center, in 2018; that facility has 51 units and houses roughly 80 people, though most residents are single.
mxdwn.com
Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th
The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
