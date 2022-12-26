Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
Related
WECT
Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort
Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs. Jeff Brooks has worked for Duke Energy Progress for years and says during that time he’s never seen something like this happen but the combined factors are what led to the inconvenience for many. Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant...
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WYFF4.com
Dog gets stuck in freezing pool after getting loose on Christmas Eve in North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A dog had to be rescued in North Carolina after getting loose and jumping into a neighbor's freezing pool. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said on Christmas Eve, when temperatures were well below freezing, a German Shepherd named NASA got loose and jumped into the neighboring home’s pool.
The State Port Pilot
Feathered friends sheltered from the cold
Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
WBTV
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested...
The State Port Pilot
Key Southport projects are still under review
December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 101 E. Moore St.
The State Port Pilot
Family receives home makeover for child in need
This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
foxwilmington.com
NHC Fire Rescue responds to Monday night Wrightsboro fire
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Wrightsboro at around 9:47 p.m. According to the report, crews responded to a large gazebo fire at 1733 N County Drive. NHC Fire Rescue, along with a unit from the Wilmington Fire Department, were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.
WECT
Duke Energy addresses rolling blackouts, Governor Cooper calls for answers
Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort. Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs. Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant after collecting almost six tons of trash in the past year. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project was awarded a $6,000...
WECT
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the “suspicious package” found in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. has been determined to be a “non-threatening, non-perishable item.”. No other information on the item has been released at this time. Previously, the Cape Fear...
foxwilmington.com
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Wendy’s undergoing management changes; promising more accurate, faster service
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland fast food restaurant that has been the subject of numerous complaints says it is making a change to provide better and faster service. The Wendy’s on US 17 near Brunswick Forest is undergoing management changes — again. In the short time...
foxwilmington.com
Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m. According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.
WECT
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
YAHOO!
Solar panel developer files lawsuit against Pender County
After having a request to build a large solar farm in western Pender County turned down by commissioners, a California-based developer is taking legal action to move forward with a project with a price tag of $300 million. During a September meeting, a unanimous decision was made by officials because...
WECT
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
Comments / 0