SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m. According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.

SURF CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO