Wilmington, NC

WECT

Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort

Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs. Jeff Brooks has worked for Duke Energy Progress for years and says during that time he's never seen something like this happen but the combined factors are what led to the inconvenience for many. Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Feathered friends sheltered from the cold

Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Key Southport projects are still under review

December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 101 E. Moore St.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Family receives home makeover for child in need

This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHC Fire Rescue responds to Monday night Wrightsboro fire

WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Wrightsboro at around 9:47 p.m. According to the report, crews responded to a large gazebo fire at 1733 N County Drive. NHC Fire Rescue, along with a unit from the Wilmington Fire Department, were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Duke Energy addresses rolling blackouts, Governor Cooper calls for answers

Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort. Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs. Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant after collecting almost six tons of trash in the past year. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project was awarded a $6,000...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
foxwilmington.com

Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m. According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
TABOR CITY, NC
YAHOO!

Solar panel developer files lawsuit against Pender County

After having a request to build a large solar farm in western Pender County turned down by commissioners, a California-based developer is taking legal action to move forward with a project with a price tag of $300 million. During a September meeting, a unanimous decision was made by officials because...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WILMINGTON, NC

