The upper Manhattan mother of three killed by a stray bullet the day after Christmas was remembered by her family Tuesday as “generous and kind” to a fault. Valeria Ortega, 64 — a resident of Inwood for the last three decades, who also leaves behind three grandkids and her 101-year-old mom — was shot in the head just blocks from her home on Monday morning while walking with her son to the supermarket. “[She was] buenisima — a very good woman, a doting mother,” Vincente Garcia told ABC-7 Eyewitness News. “[She was] generous and kind almost too much for her own good.” One of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO