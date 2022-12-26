ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga rises to No. 19 in AP Top 25 poll (12/26/22)

By Henry Krueger
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Idhs8_0jv0B8VK00

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Zags (11-2) received 41 more points in the poll (155) after notching an 82-67 win over Montana (4-7) on Wednesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

It was another shorthanded victory for the Zags, who were without starting guard Kayleigh Truong (foot) and backup forward Maud Huijbens (concussion).

Gonzaga’s depth was on full display, with five players putting up double-digit scoring numbers.

Brynna Maxwell led the way for the Zags, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

The graduate student guard also made five of her six 3-point attempts. She shoots a nation-best 53.3% from beyond the arc.

Defeating Montana propelled the Zags into the top 20 for the first time since the 2020-21 season. In Monday’s top 25, Gonzaga is positioned behind Arizona (10-1) and ahead of Oklahoma (10-1).

Defending NCAA champion South Carolina (12-0) remains the top-ranked team after picking up all 28 first-place votes. The Gamecocks are followed by Stanford (13-1), Ohio State (13-0), Indiana (12-0) and Notre Dame (10-1).

After a seven-day holiday break, Gonzaga returns to action on Dec. 29 when it visits Pepperdine. Tipoff is 4 p.m. PST

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 8 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. South Carolina (28) 700

2. Stanford 672

3. Ohio State 632

4. Indiana 620

5. Notre Dame 591

6. NC State 531

7. Virginia Tech 508

8. UConn 499

9. LSU 442

10. UCLA 433

11. Utah 398

12. Iowa 374

13. North Carolina 373

14. Michigan 342

15. Iowa State 337

16. Maryland 304

17. Oregon 260

18. Arizona 238

19. Gonzaga 155

20. Oklahoma 139

21. Creighton 108

22. Kansas 94

23. Baylor 93

24. Arkansas 90

25. St. John’s 75

Others receiving votes: Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Columbia 6, Middle Tennessee 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

A short break before the next storm – Matt

We will have a short break from active weather on Thursday morning before more snow arrives Thursday evening in the Inland Northwest. Light snow flurries continue to fall around the region on Wednesday afternoon. These will gradually fade away as we go deeper into the night. Snow for the next...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One system leaves another moves in – Mark

We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
SPOKANE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business gets new owner

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times newspapers will have new ownership as of Dec. 30. Tri Comp Inc., which publishes the Journal and Senior Times, and Cowles Company, a fourth-generation Spokane business with holdings in the news, broadcasting, real estate, printing and other industries, have reached an agreement in which a subsidiary of Cowles will acquire the non-cash assets of Tri Comp.
SPOKANE, WA
MIX 106

$3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint

😍 Life is but a dream when you're Idaho Barbie. ⛰️ From her sense of adventure and athleticism, to her appreciation of wild life and free-thinking nature, Barbie is right at home in Sandpoint, Idaho. 🤩 Have the best time scrolling through this stunning Barbie Dreamhouse listed for...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel

As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
652
Followers
411
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy