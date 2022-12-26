How is OKC Thunder's rebuild going? Just check out the NBA clutch statistics

The Thunder is 3-3 heading into the final game of its season-long seven-game homestand , which will conclude Tuesday night against the Spurs.

The first six games of the homestand were decided by an average of three points, which was the difference in the Thunder’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Friday .

Looking for evidence of the Thunder’s improvement in Season 3 of the rebuild? No team in the NBA has played more close games than Oklahoma City.

“I think it speaks for itself in that sense,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of his squad’s competitiveness. “I’m excited because I think it’s just unbelievable experience for the team.”

Of the Thunder’s 33 games (14-19), 23 of them have been decided in clutch time — which the NBA defines as any point in the final five minutes of a game when the score is within five points.

The Mavericks and Heat are tied for second with 22 games decided in clutch time. The Spurs, the worst team in the league by point differential, have played a league-low 10 games decided in clutch time.

Last season the Thunder played 38 clutch games, which ranked tied for 19th in the league. The season before that — Year 1 of the rebuild — the Thunder played 30 clutch games, which ranked 25th.

From 25th, to 19th, to first in nail-biting time.

“I think a lot of what we do as a coaching staff is try to educate the team on the value of individual possessions,” Daigneault said. “And when you lose by 12 or win by 12, the value of the individual possessions in the game are hard to realize even though they matter just as much.

“When you win or lose a game by two, and then you look back at a random possession in the second quarter, it brings a lot more meaning to that possession, which ultimately we need to carry forward.”

The Thunder is 10-13 in clutch-time games, which is just fine for the youngest team in the NBA.

“The things you’re getting done in those situations matter,” Daigneault said, “and you can scale forward and say, ‘Hey, this stuff’s real.’”

While Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner to win Most Improved Player, he’s also building a strong case for the inaugural Jerry West Trophy, which will be awarded to the most clutch player of the year.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who made a game-winning shot against the Trail Blazers last week, leads the NBA with 90 points scored in clutch time. SGA has an 11-point lead over Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan in clutch scoring.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is third with 64 clutch points — 26 points behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are finding themselves in crunch-time spots that weren’t nearly as common the last two seasons.

“It’s a group of guys that really care about the outcome of the game and care about doing it together and banding together when things get hard,” Daigneault said. “And ultimately that’s a huge quality for us as we project forward.”

Total clutch points (as of Dec. 26)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: 90

2. DeMar DeRozan, Bulls: 79

3. Luka Doncic, Mavericks: 64

4. Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers: 61

T5. DeAaron Fox, Kings: 60

T5. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers: 60

T5. Jalen Brunson, Knicks: 60

8. Jimmy Butler, Heat: 55

9. Jordan Clarkson, Jazz: 54

10. Joel Embiid, 76ers: 51

10. PJ Washington, Hornets: 51

Thunder vs. Spurs

TIPOFF: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paycom Center (Bally Sports Oklahoma)

