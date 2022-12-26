ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Michelle Patchen
3d ago

well with no propane gas or natural gas better get used to it thanks to our wonderful Administration of New York State I bet She'll always have power

WETM 18 News

National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Investigation Expands into RG&E, NYSEG

New York State's Department of Public Service has expanded its investigation into billing problems with Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. The state says its Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums beginning next month to hear customer concerns over RG&E and NYSEG first hand.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Buffalo airport reopens, but most flights canceled

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo Niagara International Airport had been closed since Friday due to the blizzard, it reopened on Wednesday, but only a handful of flights went in and out. “We checked everyday. Even this morning at noon I think it was, we were like let’s...
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley

NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
NEWBURGH, NY
albanymagic.com

Unbelievable Scenes from Western NY Blizzard [PICS/VIDEO]

Most of us in the Capital Region were spared from the major storm that blanketed the Northeast heading into Christmas weekend. Our neighbors in Western New York were not so fortunate. Blizzard conditions and a remarkable amount of snow paralyzed the region. Cars were abandoned along many roads, power was knocked out to thousands and there was even some looting that took place.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE

