Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC
On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the San Francisco 49ers created a firestorm around the NFL on Wednesday. It’s not that the benching was too surprising. Vegas has no real chance of earning a playoff spot...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Yardbarker
Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade
The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL
Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
Yardbarker
Incredible stat against the Eagles proves Dak Prescott inaccuracy claims were exaggerated
Dak Prescott was in the zone against the Eagles, unraveling their defense with pinpoint precision in a 40-34 victory on Saturday. It was a season-defining moment and proved early claims about his inaccuracy were exaggerated. According to Next Gen Stats, Prescott went 24-of-24 when Philadelphia ran zone coverage, becoming the...
Yardbarker
How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed
The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
Yardbarker
Vikings' Justin Jefferson blasts critics who make 'jokes' about Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has once again blasted critics of quarterback Kirk Cousins. "Everybody wants to make jokes about him," Jefferson said about Cousins on Thursday, as shared by Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "Always want to talk about him. But his numbers are showing differently. I don’t really want to talk too much on it, but he’s doing whatever he needs to do in order for his team to win and we’re definitely standing behind him."
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
Yardbarker
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
Yardbarker
49ers QB Brock Purdy and the Parcells Rules
Everything evolves. The evolution of the Quarterback and the complexities of offensive football are moving at light speed. Private QB training and 7 on 7 football allow more signal callers to have a firmer grasp on the ever-advancing offensive concepts designed to light up scoreboards. Amid all these advancements in...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends strong MVP message to Kirk Cousins haters amid fairytale season
Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ tenure with the Minnesota Vikings has been, overall, a mixed bag. The Vikings have only made the postseason once over Cousins’ past four seasons as Minnesota’s QB1. Still, with elite offensive weapons such as Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook still in town to go along with strong defensive options such as Danielle Hunter, the Vikings still had a strong enough roster to make some noise for the 2022-23 season.
The Chicago Bears Path to the #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Bears have a clear path to the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will require some help.
Yardbarker
Two Chicago Bears cut this year are having stellar seasons with NFC North rival
The Chicago Bears are a sorry 3-12 with two games left in their dismal 2023 campaign. The Bears didn’t have much promise to start the season with their overall roster. The Bears had too much dead cap space to add players that would give them a competitive advantage in most games. However, two players the Bears cut this year should raise questions about the ability of the current staff to evaluate talent properly.
New York Giants' Week 17 Playoff Scenarios
It's "win and in" for the Giants this weekend against the Colts. But what happens if they don't win this week?
