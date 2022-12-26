Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourmshome.com
Turkey Bowl in Ocean Springs was played for over 20 years
(Editors note: This is the second of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) The Shrimp Bowl was considered the “Granddaddy” of all prep football postseason bowl games in the state of Mississippi. But that annual contest that took place in...
theadvocate.com
These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022
It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
WLOX
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
WAPT
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
WLOX
Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson announces retirement, will not seek third term
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday afternoon he will be retiring. Sheriff Peterson says he will serve out his term until 2024 and will not seek a third term as sheriff. He has served with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. His...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Ellisville home of Mississippi State Representative Donnie Scoggin on East Pine Street. According to Scoggin, a heat lamp started the fire around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The flames then moved into the attic...
At Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage, you probably won’t need a menu
“Do you need a menu?” the waitress asked, welcoming two visitors from Mobile to the Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage. Maybe this greeting had a little of the same resonance as a deputy asking “Are we going to do this the easy way or the hard way?” But it was a lot friendlier. And think about it: If you show up for lunch at a joint called Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t need a menu.
NOLA.com
Slain Bay St. Louis police officer and Slidell High graduate remembered as a hero
One of the last conversations Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe had with his father was about his performance during the five-hour tryouts for the Hancock County, Mississippi, SWAT team. The team tryouts, and the months of training his son had put himself through, had been grueling. “He's out...
Jackson Free Press
Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
Update: Man found dead in Poplarville was trying to get to his family
A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in Pearl River County Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money and a cellphone, the Associated Press reported.
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
theadvocate.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi
If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
WLOX
BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Mandeville officials last week set the stage for annexation of a 30-acre site between La. 22 and West Causeway Approach. The property is scheduled to be developed as a shopping center that will house a Sav-A-Center, bank, restaurant and business offices. It is located between Tiffany Lanes and Moores Road.
WDSU
Franklinton police step in after heat goes out at nursing home
FRANKLINTON, La. — The Franklinton Police Department stepped in after a heater at a nursing home went out on Christmas eve. Temperatures were dropping fast, and dozens of residents were inside. Chief Justin Brown says he got the call at around 3 a.m. Saturday from a resident at the...
WLOX
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
WLOX
RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Comments / 0