Lumberton, MS

ourmshome.com

Turkey Bowl in Ocean Springs was played for over 20 years

(Editors note: This is the second of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) The Shrimp Bowl was considered the “Granddaddy” of all prep football postseason bowl games in the state of Mississippi. But that annual contest that took place in...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
theadvocate.com

These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022

It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
BILOXI, MS
WAPT

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts

HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Ellisville home of Mississippi State Representative Donnie Scoggin on East Pine Street. According to Scoggin, a heat lamp started the fire around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The flames then moved into the attic...
ELLISVILLE, MS
AL.com

At Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage, you probably won’t need a menu

“Do you need a menu?” the waitress asked, welcoming two visitors from Mobile to the Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage. Maybe this greeting had a little of the same resonance as a deputy asking “Are we going to do this the easy way or the hard way?” But it was a lot friendlier. And think about it: If you show up for lunch at a joint called Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t need a menu.
LUCEDALE, MS
Jackson Free Press

Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi

If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Mandeville officials last week set the stage for annexation of a 30-acre site between La. 22 and West Causeway Approach. The property is scheduled to be developed as a shopping center that will house a Sav-A-Center, bank, restaurant and business offices. It is located between Tiffany Lanes and Moores Road.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Franklinton police step in after heat goes out at nursing home

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Franklinton Police Department stepped in after a heater at a nursing home went out on Christmas eve. Temperatures were dropping fast, and dozens of residents were inside. Chief Justin Brown says he got the call at around 3 a.m. Saturday from a resident at the...
FRANKLINTON, LA
WLOX

Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire

HARRISON COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

