New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Wildly popular NJ burger joint is opening a second location
I am a big fan of burgers and one of the best in New Jersey can be found at Burger 25 in Toms River (my personal favorite is #7, the Habanero Burger). Coming this summer, there will be a second location to satisfy your burger craving as they are opening a new Burger 25 on Long Beach Island.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
Surprise: Only this NJ bar can legally have a ‘Taco Tuesday’
Did you have any idea that the term was actually coined and started right here in New Jersey? In Somers Point?. That's the deal, according to Smithhopen.com, the website for patent and trademark attorneys. According to the site, the phrase "Taco Tuesday" was first used by Gregory's Restaurant and Bar...
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa
Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
‘Best chicken sandwich in NJ’ is made at this Atlantic City shop
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
Wind farms visible from Ocean County, NJ beaches? Mayors worried
Jersey Shore mayors are sounding the alarm about a proposed expansion of off-shore wind turbines off the coast of Ocean County. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra believes many people may not want to come to the beaches if these wind turbines are just offshore. "I believe very strongly that...
The perfect romantic winter getaway is at this beautiful NJ inn
Now that the holidays are over, you might want to stop and take a breath and have a couple of days away with the one you love. After covering so many wonderful holiday activities in Princeton, it occurred to me that it’s way too beautiful a setting to only visit during Christmas.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
What’s up with this secret pizza ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this secret pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
phillyvoice.com
Weezer honors fan with cryptic billboard message in South Jersey
Rock music fans traveling through South Jersey may want to keep their eyes peeled for a larger-than-life message from a famous band. Weezer put up a billboard in Berlin, Camden County to congratulate a New Jersey resident on winning the pumpkin designing contest they hosted in October. MORE: Jazmine Sullivan,...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
