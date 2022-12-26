Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on US 61 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana resulted in the death of a Louisiana woman and injuries to three other people. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

