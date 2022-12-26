Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.”
wbrz.com
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61
Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on US 61 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana resulted in the death of a Louisiana woman and injuries to three other people. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
an17.com
Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish
Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
wbrz.com
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
AROUND THE STATE: New Orleans murder total rises to highest in 26 years
As 2022 winded to an end, the New Orleans homicide total reportedly reached a level last seen in 1996. According to New Orleans television station WVUE, at least 277 murders were reported up to the last days of the year. The station reported 250 New Orleans Police officers were directed...
theadvocate.com
Cold snap leaves hundreds without water in Baton Rouge: 'We're working around the clock'
On a typical day, Veterans Plumbing Repairs fields between 10 and 15 calls for service. On Tuesday, they had 37 calls before lunch. That was nothing, however, compared to the flood of nearly 300 calls owner Shawn Carney said he received between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “We’re working around...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
Two people are dead after a triple-car crash in Lafourche Parish. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 north of the Leeville Toll Bridge around 4:00 p.m.
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa water company expects to have system back to full capacity soon
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Dustin Kelley and his family had a pretty inconvenient Christmas weekend, with no running water to wash dishes, take showers or clean clothes. Since the Friday before Christmas, he's had to collect water from a lake at the front of his neighborhood so that his family can flush their toilets.
East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham has submitted his resignation effective Friday, December 31. Reached by phone late Wednesday afternoon, Bickham said a lack of resources is among the reasons he’s leaving the office has held since March of 2020. “I appreciate the...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
wbrz.com
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
brproud.com
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
WAFB.com
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
Comments / 0