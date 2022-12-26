ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

cenlanow.com

Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61

Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on US 61 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana resulted in the death of a Louisiana woman and injuries to three other people. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish

Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure

BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA
WAFB

East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham has submitted his resignation effective Friday, December 31. Reached by phone late Wednesday afternoon, Bickham said a lack of resources is among the reasons he’s leaving the office has held since March of 2020. “I appreciate the...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

