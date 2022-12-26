Read full article on original website
Thomas J. Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Patrick, 72, passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Thomas was born on June 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Mae Patrick. He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School...
Jerry Ewing, Greenford, Ohio
GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Jerry Ewing will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Greenford Christian Church Building D. Jerry was born June 15, 1939, in Greenford, the son of Harvey and Wanda (Miller) Ewing. Jerry died peacefully in his sleep...
William “Bill” K. McIntosh, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” K. McIntosh, 93, of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Briarfield Manor. Born on May 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Gordon and Alma (Kane) McIntosh. He served his country in the United States...
Herbert E. Moore, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert E. Moore of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9:17 a.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old. Herbert was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia on May 27, 1937, the son of the late Darrell E. and Maxine May Douglas Moore.
Hope Fairbanks, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Fairbanks, 96, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Bill’s home in Canfield, Ohio. Her namesake and granddaughter, Hope Hurton was by her side. Hope was born July 17, 1926, to the Reverend Adam and Catherine Gettman in...
Glenn T. Walters, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family at his bedside at Briarfield Manor, in Austintown, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Glenn, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, was the youngest of three children born on November 30, 1945 to the late Reynold E....
Richard “Dick” Gale Dougherty, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Gale Dougherty, known to many simply as Doc, 91, passed away in his home Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Dick was born on March 26, 1931 in Salem, the son of Gale J. Dougherty and Martha May McClure-Burcaw. He was part of...
Amy Elizabeth Falasca, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Elizabeth Falasca died on Monday, December 26, 2022 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Amy was born September 1, 1935, the daughter of Hannah and George Myers. Amy worked as a bookkeeper. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed travel, often...
Mary Rose Dimitriou, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, for Mrs. Mary Rose Dimitriou, 85, who entered into rest Tuesday morning, December 27 at Avon Hospital, Richard E. Jacobs Campus, in Cleveland, Ohio. Mary was born...
Emily Andrews Gibbs, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily Andrews Gibbs passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December, 26, 2022. Born in Salem, Ohio, on June 25, 1957, Emily was a brilliant student. She graduated in absentia as a valedictorian of her 1975 graduating Salem High School class while spending her senior year as an AFS (American Field Service) student in Belgium. While in high school, she was also active in French Club, Mu Alpha Theta, HiTri, AFS Club secretary, Pep Club, Y-Teens, White Christmas and Prom committees and twice won Brooks Awards for English.
Marge (Nestor) Wright, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marge Wright was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the age of 86. She was born December 15,1936, in Salem, Ohio and graduated from Salem in the class of 1954.
Charles “Chuck” Clifford Waller, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Charles Clifford Waller, Sr., died in St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was born in Youngstown on June 4, 1950, to Emmett Leroy and Laura Belle (Ackermand) Waller. Chuck is survived by his children, Kelley (John) Lambert of Girard...
Richard Montrose Leonhard, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Montrose Leonhard, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1937, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the son of Florence (Bliss) and Edward Leonhard. Rick was a 1955 graduate of Mercer High School and...
Peter T. Zeller, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter T. Zeller, 75, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of December 26, 2022. Pete was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 11, 1947 to Dr. Louis C. Zeller and Florence Knorr Zeller. He was a lifelong resident of Girard,...
John Spanos, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Spanos, 65, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in a car accident in Wayne, Indiana. He was born September 11, 1957, to James and Mary (Apostolakis) Spanos. John graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and went on to...
Mary Lou Sigman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Sigman, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oakey and the late Anna (Wells) Montgomery. Mary retired from Packard Electric after...
Staci Christine LaCivita, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Staci Christine LaCivita, 38 of Boardman, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from a seizure disorder. Staci was born December 1, 1984 in Youngstown, a daughter of Larry LaCivita and Lori Richards McClary and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated...
Samuel E. Brandt, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel E. Brandt, 79, of West Middlesex passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, in Briarfield Place, Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Samuel was born February 11, 1943, in Sharon, a son of Harry M. and Virginia I. (McCullough) Brandt. After graduating from...
Edward Thomas Arkwright, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Thomas Arkwright, 83, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. He was born June 10, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late George Arkwright and the late Gladys (Cuddeback) Arkwright. Edward was employed as a mail carrier/clerk...
Harry Evans, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Early on Monday, morning, December 26, 2022, God sent his angels to escort a man of God to his Heavenly Home from the Cleveland Clinic. Deacon Harry Evans, 71, of Youngstown, was born February 21, 1951, in La Grange, Georgia, a son of Clarence and Janie Evans.
