SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily Andrews Gibbs passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December, 26, 2022. Born in Salem, Ohio, on June 25, 1957, Emily was a brilliant student. She graduated in absentia as a valedictorian of her 1975 graduating Salem High School class while spending her senior year as an AFS (American Field Service) student in Belgium. While in high school, she was also active in French Club, Mu Alpha Theta, HiTri, AFS Club secretary, Pep Club, Y-Teens, White Christmas and Prom committees and twice won Brooks Awards for English.

SALEM, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO