ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Feathered friends sheltered from the cold

Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
SOUTHPORT, NC
foxwilmington.com

Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m. According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with continued 0% rain chances and more sunshine this Thursday afternoon, and temperatures are soaring deep into the 60s - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not felt temperatures over 60 since last Thursday. You can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below. Expect mostly clear skies and much milder lows in the lower and middle 40s tonight. Lows will only dip into the 50s as we close out 2022 and for the opening days of 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year. Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023. Wilmington founded: 290 years. It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHC Fire Rescue responds to Monday night Wrightsboro fire

WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Wrightsboro at around 9:47 p.m. According to the report, crews responded to a large gazebo fire at 1733 N County Drive. NHC Fire Rescue, along with a unit from the Wilmington Fire Department, were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
TABOR CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Key Southport projects are still under review

December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 101 E. Moore St.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy