foxwilmington.com
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
The State Port Pilot
Feathered friends sheltered from the cold
Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hardwire Tattoo in Independence Mall gets ‘the boot’ without explanation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve noticed that Independence Mall feels rather empty lately, you’re not alone. While the mall has expanded and added major retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Five Below in recent years, local businesses that once thrived in the mall are now hurting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary gives relationship advice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was love at first sight for a Wilmington couple, who just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Jim and Betty Neely crossed paths 74 years ago in the hallways of High Point Central High School, where Jim says he fell in love at first sight.
foxwilmington.com
Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m. According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with continued 0% rain chances and more sunshine this Thursday afternoon, and temperatures are soaring deep into the 60s - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not felt temperatures over 60 since last Thursday. You can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below. Expect mostly clear skies and much milder lows in the lower and middle 40s tonight. Lows will only dip into the 50s as we close out 2022 and for the opening days of 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year. Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023. Wilmington founded: 290 years. It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jungle Rapids employees make an original song and video, titled “Grateful”
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two employees at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington have come together to create an uplifting song that even includes its own TikTok dance. “Grateful” serves as a reminder to practice gratitude as 2022 comes to a close, and we try to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bladen County actress nominated for Broadway World regional theatre award
For some people, it takes years to find purpose. It can take decades to discover the right path that combines talent and passion. F
The Best North Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Wendy’s undergoing management changes; promising more accurate, faster service
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland fast food restaurant that has been the subject of numerous complaints says it is making a change to provide better and faster service. The Wendy’s on US 17 near Brunswick Forest is undergoing management changes — again. In the short time...
foxwilmington.com
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by...
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
WECT
Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most teens found gifts like new clothes or video games wrapped under their tree, for one Leland teen, one of the best gifts he received this year was a new driveway. “It’s gonna make it easier for me,” 10th grader Ricco McDonald said. “I don’t...
foxwilmington.com
NHC Fire Rescue responds to Monday night Wrightsboro fire
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Wrightsboro at around 9:47 p.m. According to the report, crews responded to a large gazebo fire at 1733 N County Drive. NHC Fire Rescue, along with a unit from the Wilmington Fire Department, were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.
WECT
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
The State Port Pilot
Key Southport projects are still under review
December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 101 E. Moore St.
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
