ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

NASA crash tests eVTOL aircraft of the future

NASA researchers completed a full-scale crash test of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) concept vehicle at the agency’s Landing and Impact Research (LandIR) facility at NASA’s Langley Research Center.
Lebanon-Express

Rediscovering the joy of reading

We all have memories of moments that terrified us. For me, one of those came on March 24, 1984. How do I remember the exact date? More to come. I was 12 years old at the time and had just climbed to the top bunk in my bedroom and settled in to read a few chapters of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary.”
Lebanon-Express

Maryam Mirzakhani was a role model for more than just her mathematics

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Mehrdokht (Medo) Pournader, The University of Melbourne. (THE CONVERSATION) On July 14, 2017m Maryam Mirzakhani, Stanford professor of mathematics and the only female winner of the prestigious Fields Medal in Mathematics, died at the age of 40.

Comments / 0

Community Policy