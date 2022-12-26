Read full article on original website
Spice Girls Star Mel C Pulls Out Of New Year’s Eve Gig In Poland Over “Issues That Do Not Align With Communities I Support”
Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, has pulled out of a New Year’s Eve gig in Poland over “issues” against communities she supports. The “Never Be The Same Again” singer confirmed the news on social media. “In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” read the statement. Mel C continued, “I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lili appears to wear a hand-me-down hat from brother Archie in footage from their Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included never-before-seen photos and videos of their children, Archie and Lili, in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other
The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Kirstie Alley's heartbreaking last appearance unearthed before her death at age 71
Kirstie Alley's last appearance has been unearthed, after she died from cancer at the age of 71. The actress was famed for her role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s. Three months before her death, Kirstie posted what would be her last appearance...
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing
King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”“The late Queen was...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
Footage shows a shaken-up Prince Harry receiving a text from Prince William after his bombshell interview with Oprah
"I wish I knew what to do," Harry said after receiving a text from his brother Prince William after the couple's Oprah interview aired.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
