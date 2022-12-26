It seems like Almost Yesterday that Bartholomew Cousin moved into the district of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Born on March 28, 1767 near Cherbourg, France, Cousin emigrated to North American in 1791 and within a few years settled in Cape Girardeau where he was soon one of the most prosperous and important residents of the region.

