KFVS12

Cape Girardeau’s urban deer hunt ends with 4 deer harvested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s 2022 urban deer hunting season has come to an end. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a total of four deer were harvested. Some of Cape Girardeau’s parks were closed for the hunt. The city made changes in January 2022...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board

According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve. Crews battle early morning fire at bowling alley in Jackson, Mo. Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes. Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley damaged by early morning blaze

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley is but a distant memory thanks in part to an overnight fire that engulfed the structure. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a fire that reachedd all four corners of the building. When crews arrived,...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

After Holiday Shopping

Jackson Fire and Rescue said the Missouri State fire Marshal was called in to investigate, because it was a commercial fire and the high dollar amount of items lost/damaged. Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. An injunction hearing to force Scott...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Crews work 17 hours to fix water main break in Carterville Monday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Several straight days of below freezing weather is wreaking havoc on some cities water lines. Crews in Carterville on Monday spent more than 17 hours trying to fix a water main break that happened on Pennsylvania Avenue between Barr Street and Prentice Avenue. Mayor Brad Robinson...
CARTERVILLE, IL
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Bartholomew Cousin House Razed

It seems like Almost Yesterday that Bartholomew Cousin moved into the district of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Born on March 28, 1767 near Cherbourg, France, Cousin emigrated to North American in 1791 and within a few years settled in Cape Girardeau where he was soon one of the most prosperous and important residents of the region.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Firefighters battle fire at bowling alley in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson firefighters fought a fire at the Jackson Bowling Alley early Wednesday morning. The fire department was dispatched to E. Monroe Street at the Jackson Bowling Alley for reports of smoke showing at 1:30 a.m. Responding Jackson Fire units arrived on scene and reported heavy...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland. While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston Christmas tree collection program

One toy at a time, a young southern Illinois girl continues her mission to care for critically ill children during Christmas. Cape Girardeau's 2022 urban deer hunting season ends. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a total of four deer were harvested. Black Business...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes

PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
PADUCAH, KY
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory

Christmas collectibles and traditional crafts for the season| Heartland Heritage 12/21. With the Christmas season, comes many of the traditional decorations and ornaments that set this time of year apart. We explore those on today's show. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST. |. Scott County Commissioners are holding...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

