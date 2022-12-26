ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man Arrested From Viral TikTok Video In San Ramon In-N-Out

Friends at In-N-Out in San Ramon were filming a video trying the food on Christmas Eve when a man yelled racist and homophobic remarks at them. The now-viral video showed how uncomfortable and scared the friends were when the man threatened he would fight them when they left the restaurant. According to ABC7 news, the man was arrested with the help of the public after police were inundated with calls. The man was booked on two counts of hate crimes.
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Death of 2-year-old child being investigated as homicide by Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after the body of a 2-year-old child was found in rural Napa County this week. OPD was notified of the possible homicide by the San Pablo Police Department on Friday, Dec. 23, according to an OPD spokesperson. OPD Homicide Section investigators responded […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out

This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old mother with the murder of her two little girls. Paulesha Green-Pulliam made her first court appearance later in the afternoon on two counts of murder stemming from the Dec. 23 deaths of her daughters, 1-year-old Paragon and Justice, 5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead

SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting at Mission District BART station plaza

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen daylight fatal shooting in the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco.  BART transit police only identified the two suspects as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man both from San Francisco.The incident took place at around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 18.  The Sunday afternoon shooting trigger an outcry from neighborhood residents including Supervisor Hillary Ronen over safety in the plaza.Investigators used video from BART and local surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects and also got assistance from the San Francisco police department. The shooting did not involve individuals who were riding BART.  The victim's name has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police. At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Vallejo man accused of shooting another man who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting another man who confronted him while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter. According to a news release, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Christmas death outside San Jose hospital being investigated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was found outside of a hospital in San Jose on Christmas. Deputies with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center at […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy