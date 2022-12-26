Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Man Arrested From Viral TikTok Video In San Ramon In-N-Out
Friends at In-N-Out in San Ramon were filming a video trying the food on Christmas Eve when a man yelled racist and homophobic remarks at them. The now-viral video showed how uncomfortable and scared the friends were when the man threatened he would fight them when they left the restaurant. According to ABC7 news, the man was arrested with the help of the public after police were inundated with calls. The man was booked on two counts of hate crimes.
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
SFist
South SF Teen Allegedly Steals Car, Rams Into Multiple Other Cars On Two-Hour Joyride Before Police Catch Him
A wild car chase tore through South San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, with the alleged car thief crashing into several cars and a police cruiser, yet this alleged car thief is a mere 15 years old. The latest and quite crazy Bay Area car chase story comes to us from the...
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
Death of 2-year-old child being investigated as homicide by Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after the body of a 2-year-old child was found in rural Napa County this week. OPD was notified of the possible homicide by the San Pablo Police Department on Friday, Dec. 23, according to an OPD spokesperson. OPD Homicide Section investigators responded […]
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Suspects Arrested In 24th & Mission Shooting
Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, have been arrested in connection with the fatal December 18 shooting at the 24th & Mission BART plaza. Both men are San Francisco residents and were "taken into custody without incident." [KRON4]. There was another dramatic car chase this week, this one this...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out
This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
KRON4
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old mother with the murder of her two little girls. Paulesha Green-Pulliam made her first court appearance later in the afternoon on two counts of murder stemming from the Dec. 23 deaths of her daughters, 1-year-old Paragon and Justice, 5.
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Woman in the hospital after San Francisco cable car hit her
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a San Francisco cable car Wednesday, according to police. The collision happened at Hyde and Chestnut streets just before 5:23 p.m. The pedestrian, an adult female, was found down on the street and was taken to a local hospital […]
San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead
SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident,...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
Video of BART passengers being sprayed with fire extinguisher being investigated
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A video originally posted on TikTok that appears to show someone on BART blasting a car full of passengers with a fire extinguisher is being investigated by BART Police. The BART Police Department and its Criminal Investigations Division is aware of the video and is working to recover station and train […]
Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting at Mission District BART station plaza
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen daylight fatal shooting in the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco. BART transit police only identified the two suspects as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man both from San Francisco.The incident took place at around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 18. The Sunday afternoon shooting trigger an outcry from neighborhood residents including Supervisor Hillary Ronen over safety in the plaza.Investigators used video from BART and local surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects and also got assistance from the San Francisco police department. The shooting did not involve individuals who were riding BART. The victim's name has not been released.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police. At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
Vallejo man accused of shooting another man who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting another man who confronted him while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter. According to a news release, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Christmas death outside San Jose hospital being investigated
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was found outside of a hospital in San Jose on Christmas. Deputies with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center at […]
