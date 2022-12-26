ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic Named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

By Grant Afseth
The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Dallas Mavericks needed a strong week to get above the .500 mark, and Luka Doncic led the way in getting it done. It has translated to some recognition compared to his other NBA peers.

The NBA announced on Monday that Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 25. He led the Mavs to a 3-1 record, averaging 31.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 2.3 steals.

Doncic's week featured a 50-point performance against the Houston Rockets, which joined him with Dirk Nowitzki as the only players in franchise history with multiple 50-point performances. He wrapped it up by recording 32 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

Doncic has now won eight career Player of the Week awards in his NBA career, all of which have come since 2019-20. No player has earned more Western Conference Player of the Week nods during the last four seasons. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo (10) and Jayson Tatum (9) have achieved more. Nowitzki has the most Western Conference Player of the Week nods in Mavs history with 16.

It has been a strong season for Doncic, averaging 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals, all of which lead the Mavs. His production should be worthy of NBA recognition in terms of MVP consideration considering he's on track to join Michael Jordan as the only players to ever average at least 32 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for a single-season.

The top factor going against Doncic's MVP candidacy is the Mavs' record. They had dipped below .500 recently and even after getting to 18-16 following Sunday's win, they still rank just eighth in the Western Conference. However, a weaker upcoming schedule to close the month could lead to an opportunity to rise, which could further assist his MVP candidacy.

