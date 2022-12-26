Read full article on original website
Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man
A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
wxpr.org
Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident
A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A. Local deputies, fire, and EMS...
Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released
Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
drydenwire.com
18-Year-Old Male Charged With Causing Injuries To Passenger In Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has found probable cause for criminal charges filed against Blake Siebert to proceed in Court regarding a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Barron County in September 2021. Charges were filed against Siebert after blood test results were received back from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
wxpr.org
Grooming trails after big snow, Lincoln County crash kills driver, bike libraries in Wisconsin
Trail groomers working hard to keep trails in shape along the U.P. Wisconsin border, driver killed in Lincoln County crash, more school campuses and libraries are adding bikes to their inventory to loan out.
The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom
Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
WEAU-TV 13
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
WSAW
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter. The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint. Trees...
WSAW
Frigid cold allows for prime ice fishing conditions on rivers and lakes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are finally back out on the rivers and lakes ice fishing in a time-honored Wisconsin tradition after warm fall weather set things back a few weeks, but didn’t dim the enthusiasm. “My dad started here, and I just kept coming back here,” says fisherman...
WJFW-TV
New Rib Mountain park plan calls for more skiing, hiking
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rib Mountain State Park is set to get a facelift after the state Department of Natural Resources policy board earlier this month approved a new master plan for the park. The plan allows the park's ski resort, Granite Peak, to lease an additional 100 acres...
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
wpr.org
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin's largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is already...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
