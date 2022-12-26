ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident

A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A. Local deputies, fire, and EMS...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released

Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison

A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
WAUSAU, WI
The Mystery Reporter

The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom

Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WJFW-TV

New Rib Mountain park plan calls for more skiing, hiking

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rib Mountain State Park is set to get a facelift after the state Department of Natural Resources policy board earlier this month approved a new master plan for the park. The plan allows the park's ski resort, Granite Peak, to lease an additional 100 acres...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI

