Sam Pittman believes Razorbacks 'disappointed everybody' with 2022 season
The Razorbacks will look to avoid a losing season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach
Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
2024 Texas cornerback Aeryn Hampton drops early list of recruiting favorites
Aeryn Hampton is one of the most heavily sought after 2024 prospects in Northeast Texas. The four-star cornerback recruit from Daingerfield High School gave an early verbal commitment to Texas but he has since backed off that pledge. The Longhorns remain in the running for Hampton's commitment. He also included...
Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
Last impressions: Wisconsin defeats Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The Wisconsin Badgers ended one era — and started another — on a high note. In Jim Leonhard’s final game on staff and Luke Fickell’s first as head coach, the Badgers survived a late comeback to defeat Oklahoma State, 24-17, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers (7-6) avoided their first losing season since 2001 and improved to 8-1 in their last nine bowl games.
Why Joel Klatt is picking Penn State over Utah in Rose Bowl
The 2022 college football bowl season is alive and well, and one of the hallmark games of the season is on the horizon. That, of course, is the Rose Bowl, which will be played between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah on Monday. Penn State went 10-2 in...
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch
The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
Michael Furtney Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Returns to Wisconsin
Senior guard Michael Furtney discussed his decision to remove his name from the NCAA transfer portal and play a sixth season for the Badgers in 2023.
Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers
Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
PODCAST: ECU caps 2022 season with Birmingham Bowl victory
East Carolina defeated Coastal Carolina 53-29 to wrap up the 2022 season with a victory in the Birmingham Bowl. The triumph marked the Pirates' first postseason win since 2013, and the initial eight-win season since 2014. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe looks back at the highlights from the victory, and addresses some recent transfer news, in the latest edition of the podcast.
