Victim Identified In Fatal Alexander County Fire
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following information after a fatal fire on Monday. On December 26th , at 11:27 am the Alexander County 911 Communication Center received a call regarding a house fire at 355 River Shoals Ridge Dr. Taylorsville. Wittenberg, Bethlehem, Ellendale, Taylorsville, and Hiddenite Fire Departments responded to the scene .
Man Dies In Wilkes County Fire
A man perished in an Eastern Wilkes County fire on Tuesday. 43-year old Billy Joe Mathis was found dead inside a burned structure located on Mining Ridge Church Road, Elkin which is just inside the Wilkes County line. The investigation is ongoing by the Wilkes County Fire Marshal’s Office, the...
Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
Man dies in house fire day after Christmas in Taylorsville, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A man was found dead after a fire erupted at a home on River Shoals Ridge Drive Monday morning. Multiple fire departments along with the Alexander County Fire Marshall responded to the call around 11:27 a.m. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez. The...
House fire results in fatality Dec. 26
A Wittenburg man lost his life while trying to rescue a dog from his burning home on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle noted that the fire occurred at 355 River Shoals Ridge Drive off NC 16 South in Wittenburg. The blaze was reported about 11:25 a.m.
Claremont Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
John Jahiem White, age 20 of Claremont has been arrested after an alleged incident involving gunfire. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and accessory after the fact. White is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $230,000 and is schedule for a Newton court appearance today.
Girlfriend of Gastonia man stabbed to death was kidnapped by suspect, report states
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - New details have been released in the Gastonia stabbing death of Donald Watts on Aug. 3. According to a medical examiner’s report, Donald Christopher Watts had been in an altercation at his home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia with Kevin Ramon Mosby. Watts had been...
Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville. The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved. Multiple fire departments and the...
Crews put out two-alarm house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Firefighting crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a home in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon. Heavy fire was showing when they got to the home on Pink Orchard Drive at about 3:30 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished, fire officials said. No injuries were reported. Return to...
Man charged with 8 counts of indecent liberties, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple sex abuse charges after an investigation in Davidson County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 22, they arrested and charged Luther Johnny Matney Jr., of Winston-Salem, with eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Two juvenile victims told an interviewer with […]
Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 6 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
ICSO investigating pair of break-ins at construction site off Wiggins Road near Mooresville (Photos)
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect and the vehicle used in a pair of recent break-ins. On Monday, December 19, ICSO deputies took a report about a breaking and entering and larceny at a construction site at 401 Wiggins Road near Mooresville. On Saturday, December 24, deputies received an additional report of a second break-in and theft at the same location.
Man found dead after accidental fire in Elkin on Mining Ridge Church Road, deputies say
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in Elkin on Tuesday morning after an accidental fire on Mining Ridge Church Road, according to a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 06:32 a.m., the Wilkes County Communications Center got a call reporting a structure fire on Mining Ridge Church Road in Elkin. Crews […]
NC PD updates public on missing girl search efforts
Cornelius Police release video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.
Catawba County Holiday Office And Facility Closings
Newton, NC – Catawba County Government offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the upcoming New Year’s holidays as follows:. Catawba County Government offices will be closed Monday, January 2. The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open...
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
Watauga Co. crash kills Belmont man
SEVEN DEVILS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Belmont man was killed in a car crash in Seven Devils Wednesday morning. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that they were called around 8:20 a.m. to North Carolina Highway 105 to reports of a wreck. They found a 2023 Subaru...
Belmont man dies after car hits boulder, flips in Watauga County, troopers say
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Boone hospital Wednesday after his car struck a boulder and overturned down and embankment in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Dec. 28 around 8:20 a.m. on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road. A […]
