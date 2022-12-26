This is what Kansas State offensive players are saying ahead of their game against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "It means a ton, it means a lot. Because the history I’ve had, I was a captain at Nebraska before I came here. It was one of the hardest decisions to leave there, because it meant so much to me being captain of that team. Coming here and being with these guys, building this culture, being able to be called their captain, means the world to me. I don’t take it for granted every single day. It’s great to see this culture get closer and closer throughout this entire process. So, I’m blessed to be a part of it, these guys voted me their captain, so I’m going to give it everything I got."

