Jeffersonville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
Scrubs Magazine

Deaf Nurse Overcomes Discrimination to Provide Healthcare

Rachel Persinger, who works on the Open Heart Progressive Care Unit in the Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia, has become an inspiration to nurses everywhere. She took an unusual route to landing her dream job. As a deaf person, she overcame discrimination and countless challenges to become the provider she always wanted to be.
CHARLESTON, WV
TODAY.com

Woman, 21, had severe abdominal pain for years. Doctors dismissed it. It was ovarian cancer

Sharp abdominal pain struck Jessie Sanders' body. For almost two weeks in November 2021, she couldn't eat, work out or move. All she did was lie in bed. Then, the day after Thanksgiving 2021, Sanders, 21, finally drove herself to the emergency room. She was fed up with the pain. Her weight had dropped a lot. What frustrated her most was that she couldn't eat her Thanksgiving dinner.
Fatherly

Is My Wife Pregnant? Her Nose Could Be The Clearest Sign

For men trying to become dads and fathers doubling down on kids, any change to their partner’s body or behavior can trigger hope. Unfortunately, the combination of high hopes and early indicators of pregnancy mirroring symptoms of PMS leads to disappointment for many couples. However, there are some pregnancy clues that hopeful moms and dads can spot if they know how to look. The catch — of course there’s a catch — is that they don’t show up in every pregnant person.
CBS News

Stent designed for babies and young kids shows preliminary success

You wouldn't know it by looking at him, but 4-year-old Jake Schumacher was born with serious heart defects. After cardiac surgery when he was just 5 months old, he needed another procedure to place a stent to improve blood flow through the heart. "It was pretty hard, because I just...
The Atlantic

We Are Not Prepared for the Coming Surge of Babies

A typical pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks. Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that created a constitutional right to abortion, was reversed less than six months ago. This means the U.S. is currently at a unique inflection point in the history of reproductive rights: early enough to see the immediate effects of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization—closed clinics, a rapidly shifting map of abortion access—but too soon to measure the rise in babies born to mothers who did not wish to have them. Many of these babies will be born in states that already have the worst maternal- and child-health outcomes in the nation. Although the existence of these children is the goal of the anti-abortion movement, America is unprepared to adequately care for them and the people who give birth to them.
ALABAMA STATE

